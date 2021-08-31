Minus The Bear announce ‘Farewell’ live album (stream a track)
Minus The Bear broke up three years ago, and now they've announced a live album recorded at various stops of their 2018 farewell tour and mixed by frequent collaborator Matt Bayles. The 26-track album is called Farewell, and it features live versions of fan faves from all throughout their career. It arrives October 29 via Suicide Squeeze on 3xLP and digital formats (pre-order).
The first single is the live version of one of the band's signature songs, "Absinthe Party at the Fly Honey Warehouse." It sounds great, and it reminds you that Minus The Bear remained a powerful live band until the very end. Listen, watch the trailer for the album, and view the full tracklist below.
Tracklist
1. Drilling - Live
2. Last Kiss - Live
3. Lemurs, Man, Lemurs - Live
4. Absinthe Party at the Fly Honey Warehouse - Live
5. Thanks for the Killer Game of Crisco Twister - Live
6. Diamond Lightning - Live
7. My Time - Live
8. Summer Angel - Live
9. Cold Company - Live
10. Fair Enough - Live
11. The Fix - Live
12. Fine + 2 Pts - Live
13. I’m Totally Not Down With Rob’s Alien - Live
14. This Ain’t a Surfin’ Movie - Live
15. The Game Needed Me - Live
16. Invisible - Live
17. Monkey!!! Knife!!! Fight!!! - Live
18. White Mystery - Live
19. Spritz!!! Spritz!!! - Live
20. Knights - Live
21. Let’s Play Guitar in a Five Guitar Band - Live
22. Hey, Wanna Throw Up? - Live
23. Get Me Naked 2: Electric Boogaloo - Live
24. Into the Mirror - Live
25. Throwin’ Shapes - Live
26. Pachuca Sunrise - Live