Minus the Bear’s David Knudson & Jake Snider reunite on song off guitarist’s solo LP (listen)

David Knudson, guitarist for the beloved, defunct bands Minus The Bear and Botch, has announced his debut solo album, The Only Thing You Have to Change is Everything, due May 13 via Seawall Records (pre-order). The album was produced by past Minus the Bear collaborator Sam Bell, who also sings on one of the two new singles ("Rewind It"), and the other single, "Jealous Time Steals," reunites David with Minus the Bear frontman Jake Snider. Both songs are great; they find David continuing to explore the dancier direction that Minus the Bear went in later on in their career, and his guitar style is as unmistakable as ever. Listen below.

The album also features three other songs with Sam singing, as well as collaborations with Bayonne, Julia Kugel of The Coathangers, and The Sand Band. Full tracklist below as well.

Jake Snider also plays on a track from the just-announced onelinedrawing album.

Tracklist

Varv

Rewind It (feat. Sam Bell)

The Sound of Love Returning (feat. The Sand Band)

Jealous Time Steals (feat. Jake Snider)

Night Terror ‘88 (feat. Sam Bell)

Spaldo

Medalle (feat. Bayonne)

(Don’t) Burn it all Down (feat. Sam Bell)

Shake Your Dreams (feat. Sam Bell)

It’s Not Over (feat. Julia Kugel)