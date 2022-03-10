Miranda Lambert announces new album ‘Palomino,’ shares “Strange”

Country great Miranda Lambert has announced a new album, Palomino, which will be out April 29 via Sony Music Nashville. She made it with Luke Dick and Jon Randall, with whom she made last year's Marfa Tapes album. She's redone a few of the Marfa Tapes songs for Palomino, and the album also includes last year's "If I Was a Cowboy," a cover of Mick Jagger's solo song "Wandering Spirit," and a song featuring B-52's, "Music City Queen."

The new single off the album is "Strange," which goes from lowdown blues to a soaring chorus. Watch the video for that below.

Miranda will be on tour with Little Big Town this spring, including NYC-area shows at Jones Beach on June 9 and PNC Bank Arts Center on June 10. All dates are listed below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Actin’ Up”

02 “Scenes”

03 “In His Arms”

04 “Geraldene”

05 “Tourist”

06 “Music City Queen” (Feat. The B-52’s)

07 “Strange”

08 “Wandering Spirit”

09 “I’ll Be Lovin’ You”

10 “That’s What Makes The Jukebox Play”

11 “Country Money”

12 “If I Was A Cowboy”

13 “Waxahachie”

14 “Pursuit Of Happiness”

15 “Carousel”

Miranda Lambert - 2022 Tour Dates

MARCH 11, 2022 - London, England - C2C Country to Country

MARCH 12, 2022 - Glasgow, Scotland - C2C Country to Country

MARCH 13, 2022 - Dublin, Ireland - C2C Country to Country

APRIL 27, 2022 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

APRIL 28, 2022 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

APRIL 29, 2022 - Johnson City, TN - William B. Greene Jr. Stadium at ETSU

MAY 6, 2022 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

MAY 7, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

MAY 8, 2022 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

MAY 12, 2022 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

MAY 13, 2022 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

MAY 14, 2022 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

MAY 20, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

MAY 21, 2022 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

MAY 22, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

JUNE 2, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Budweiser Stage

JUNE 3, 2022 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

JUNE 4, 2022 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

JUNE 9, 2022 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

JUNE 10, 2022 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

JUNE 11, 2022 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

JUNE 24, 2022 - Grand Junction, CO - Country Jam

JUNE 25, 2022 - North Platte, NE - NebraskaLand Days

JULY 28, 2022 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

JULY 29-31, 2022 - Sweet Home, OR - Oregon Jamboree

JULY 30, 2022 - George, WA - Watershed Festival

AUGUST 5, 2022 - Detroit Lakes, MN - WE Fest

AUGUST 7, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout