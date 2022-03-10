Miranda Lambert announces new album ‘Palomino,’ shares “Strange”
Country great Miranda Lambert has announced a new album, Palomino, which will be out April 29 via Sony Music Nashville. She made it with Luke Dick and Jon Randall, with whom she made last year's Marfa Tapes album. She's redone a few of the Marfa Tapes songs for Palomino, and the album also includes last year's "If I Was a Cowboy," a cover of Mick Jagger's solo song "Wandering Spirit," and a song featuring B-52's, "Music City Queen."
The new single off the album is "Strange," which goes from lowdown blues to a soaring chorus. Watch the video for that below.
Miranda will be on tour with Little Big Town this spring, including NYC-area shows at Jones Beach on June 9 and PNC Bank Arts Center on June 10. All dates are listed below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Actin’ Up”
02 “Scenes”
03 “In His Arms”
04 “Geraldene”
05 “Tourist”
06 “Music City Queen” (Feat. The B-52’s)
07 “Strange”
08 “Wandering Spirit”
09 “I’ll Be Lovin’ You”
10 “That’s What Makes The Jukebox Play”
11 “Country Money”
12 “If I Was A Cowboy”
13 “Waxahachie”
14 “Pursuit Of Happiness”
15 “Carousel”
Miranda Lambert - 2022 Tour Dates
MARCH 11, 2022 - London, England - C2C Country to Country
MARCH 12, 2022 - Glasgow, Scotland - C2C Country to Country
MARCH 13, 2022 - Dublin, Ireland - C2C Country to Country
APRIL 27, 2022 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
APRIL 28, 2022 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
APRIL 29, 2022 - Johnson City, TN - William B. Greene Jr. Stadium at ETSU
MAY 6, 2022 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
MAY 7, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
MAY 8, 2022 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
MAY 12, 2022 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium
MAY 13, 2022 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
MAY 14, 2022 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
MAY 20, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
MAY 21, 2022 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
MAY 22, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
JUNE 2, 2022 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Budweiser Stage
JUNE 3, 2022 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
JUNE 4, 2022 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
JUNE 9, 2022 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
JUNE 10, 2022 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
JUNE 11, 2022 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
JUNE 24, 2022 - Grand Junction, CO - Country Jam
JUNE 25, 2022 - North Platte, NE - NebraskaLand Days
JULY 28, 2022 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
JULY 29-31, 2022 - Sweet Home, OR - Oregon Jamboree
JULY 30, 2022 - George, WA - Watershed Festival
AUGUST 5, 2022 - Detroit Lakes, MN - WE Fest
AUGUST 7, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout