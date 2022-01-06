Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram & Jon Randall’s ‘Marfa Tapes’ film coming to Paramount+

One of 2021's true gems was Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Randall's The Marfa Tapes, an album that was recorded outdoors in Marfa, TX with just an acoustic guitar and two microphones. Now, an accompanying film has been announced that will be released on January 20 on Paramount+, featuring documentary-style interviews and footage of the recording process. The announcement reads:

Directed by Spencer Peeples and featuring live performances set against the backdrop of West Texas, THE MARFA TAPES also features candid interviews and behind-the-scenes footage captured during a five-day album recording session in November 2020. Barely a dot on the map, Marfa is an eccentric outpost in the midst of a vast expanse of nothingness, the perfect place to lose—or find—yourself. For Lambert, Randall and Ingram, it’s both. For more than half a decade, the desolate location has become a songwriting haven for the trio, yielding both massive hits and profound personal growth.

Recorded raw and loose with just a pair of microphones and acoustic guitars, THE MARFA TAPES is a stunning work of audio verité, an intimate, unadorned snapshot of a moment in time fueled by love, trust and friendship. The trio recorded much of the album outdoors, inviting the ambient sounds of the desert to seep into their live, bare-bones performances, and the atmosphere is utterly transportive. The result is a candid, unvarnished look at Lambert, Randall and Ingram’s undeniable chemistry in its purest, most honest form.