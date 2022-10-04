Misfits and Circle Jerks announce New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas

Six years after reuniting at Riot Fest Denver, "The Original Misfits," -- Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle with second guitarist Acey Slade and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo -- continue adding shows to their schedule. They just played Walk Among Us in full for its 40th anniversary at Riot Fest in Chicago, they have a Dallas show right on time for Halloween, and now they've announced they'll ring in the new year in Las Vegas, on December 31 at Michelob Ultra Arena. Making the bill extra exciting is Circle Jerks, who recently reunited to celebrate their 40th anniversary and some new reissues. Tiger Army are on the bill too. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, October 5 at 9 AM local.

Misfits' Dallas show is on October 29 at Dos Equis Pavilion, with Alice Cooper and The Distillers, and it's their only other upcoming date at the moment. No other Circle Jerks dates are scheduled.

