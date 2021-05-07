Misfits replace My Chemical Romance on Aftershock 2021 (updated lineup)

Sacramento, CA's Aftershock Festival, one of five festivals Metallica were scheduled to headline two nights of in 2020 (until the pandemic hit), is set to return from October 7-10, 2021 at Discovery Park. Metallica are still on as headliners for Friday and Sunday, and My Chemical Romance were originally scheduled to top Saturday night's bill, until they postponed their tour to 2022. Now the festival has announced that the "Original" Misfits, aka Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle, joined by former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo and guitarist Acey Slade, will replace them.

Other additions include Dropkick Murphys, Anti-Flag, In This Moment, August Burns Red, Black Map, Blame My, Youth, All Good Things, Tempt, and Oxymorrons; see the lineup in full below. Tickets are currently sold out, and the fest writes, "Saturday single day purchasers, check your inboxes. An email has been sent to outline your pass options following the postponement of My Chemical Romance."

Meanwhile, Glenn Danzig recently said "I don’t know" when asked if Misfits' reunion was done; he'd previously said, "no more Misfits shows after MSG." Looks like it will continue after all, for now, at least; stay tuned.