Misfits announce US shows with Megadeth, AFI, The Gaslight Anthem & Fear

"The Original Misfits" -- Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle with second guitarist Acey Slade and former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo -- have announced their first shows of 2023. They'll return to their home state of NJ for a show at Prudential Center on July 8, with The Gaslight Anthem and Fear. Before that, they'll stop at Tampa, FL's MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds on June 24, with Megadeth and Fear, and after, they'll head to Phoenix, AZ's Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater on July 15, with AFI and Fear. Tickets to all three dates go on sale Friday, March 24 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 22 at 10 AM.

Misfits began their current reunion at Riot Fest Denver in 2016, and their last NJ show was in 2018, also at Prudential Center, with Harley Flanagan, Murphy's Law, and Suicidal Tendencies. They were also in the area for an NYC show at Madison Square Garden in 2019.

Misfits had announced a New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas to end 2022, but wound up cancelling it due to "an unexpected personal matter." Before that, they played Walk Among Us in full for its 40th anniversary at Riot Fest in Chicago last year, and stopped in Dallas with Alice Cooper and The Distillers right before Halloween.

The Gaslight Anthem, who returned to "full time status as a band" last year, also have spring tour dates with Oso Oso and Emily Wolfe. Megadeth have Australian dates coming up this month, then return to North America on their "Crush the World Tour" in April. AFI just played their classic album Sing the Sorrow in full for its 20th anniversary, and coming up they have festival dates at Bonnaroo and Aftershock.

