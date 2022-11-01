Miss Grit announces debut LP, 2023 shows (watch “Follow the Cyborg” video)

NYC-based, Korean-American musician Miss Grit (aka Margaret Sohn) has announced their debut full-length, Follow The Cyborg, due February 24 via Mute (pre-order). The album is self-produced and was recorded in Margaret's home studio with guests, including Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint), Aron Kobayashi Ritch (Momma), and Pearla. Follow The Cyborg sees Miss Grit embracing the perspective of a technological being moving towards liberation.

Today Miss Grit released the English version of the title track with an inventive music video directed by Curry Sicong Tian. “I wanted to place my body in the cyber world, allowing the different variations of my ghost to move about freely,” Margaret says. “I wanted to look a little freakish, unrecognizable to myself to avoid my instinctive filtration.” The song is sonically diverse, ebbing from subtle electronics to harmonizing horns to heavy guitars--all underscoring Miss Grit's richly cool vocals, reminiscent of St. Vincent. The song also appears on the album in Korean, Margaret's second language-in-progress. Also on the album is previously-released single "Like You." Check out the music video for "Follow The Cyborg," plus the album art and track list, below.

Miss Grit has a couple live shows coming up in early 2023. They'll play Brooklyn on February 22 at Baby's All Right and in Los Angeles on February 24 at Moroccan Lounge.

Miss Grit Follow the Cyborg loading...

Follow the Cyborg Tracklist

1. Perfect Blue

2. Your Eyes Are Mine

3. Nothing's Wrong

4. Lain (phone clone)

5. Buffering

6. Follow the Cyborg

7. 사이보그를 따라와

8. Like You

9. The End

10. Syncing

Miss Grit -- 2023 Tour Dates

Wed. Feb. 22 - New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

Fri. Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge