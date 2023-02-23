Miss Grit brought new LP ‘Follow The Cyborg’ to Baby’s All Right (pics, video, setlist)

NYC-based, Korean-American musician Miss Grit, who just we named an artist to watch this year, releases their debut LP, Follow The Cyborg, this Friday, and ahead of that they played the first of two headlining shows they have lined up this month, at Baby's All Right on Wednesday night. The set got off to a slightly rocky start with some technical difficulties, but after openers Datachoir loaned them their guitar, they played the new album in full from beginning to end, joined by two bandmates. Miss Grit's inventive shredding was a highlight, as were singles "Lain (phone clone)," "Follow the Cyborg," and "Like You." See pictures from Wednesday night's show, Datachoir included, below, along with the setlist and a couple of video clips.

Miss Grit heads to Los Angeles next for a show at Moroccan Lounge on Saturday (2/24), and in April they support Bartees Strange in Europe before returning to the US for SXSW.

SETLIST: MISS GRIT @ BABY'S ALL RIGHT, 2/22/2023

Perfect Blue

Your Eyes Are Mine

Nothing's Wrong

Lain (phone clone)

Buffering

Follow the Cyborg

Follow the Cyborg (slowed)

Like You

The End

Syncing