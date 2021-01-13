Miss Grit shares title track of new EP, ‘Impostor’

NYC-based Korean-American musician Margaret Sohn released her first EP, Talk Talk, in 2019, and she'll be following it with a new EP, Impostor, due out February 5. We already heard the first single, "Dark Side of the Party," and now she's shared the title track, which she describes as "the shredder I put all of the nagging voices in my head through."

With its snarling guitars and synths contrasted against Sohn's clear, cool vocals, "Impostor" should appeal to fans of St. Vincent, and you can hear it and "Dark Side of the Party," and see the Impostor cover art, below.