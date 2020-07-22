Mission of Burma confirm they’ve been broken up since 2016

Post-punk greats Mission of Burma haven't made a record since 2012's Unsound, and haven't toured since 2016. Why? They quietly called it quits after that 2016 European tour. Not in any acrimonious way, but members Roger Miller, Clint Conley and Peter Prescott (and live member Bob Weston) were busy with their other personal and professional lives and felt the group had once again run its course...but also didn't feel any need to make a big deal out of it. And they still don't.

Via the r/Indieheads Reddit, Boston's WBUR posted a story in June titled "Bidding A Quiet Adieu To Cacophonous Post-Punk Band Mission Of Burma," noting their final show ended up being April 25, 2016 in Berlin. “Seems like an appropriate location to me,” Miller told WBUR. “Where opposing forces met at a cross-roads and energy buzzed.” This was the only new quote in the article, which notes that the band, as well as manager Mark Kates, declined to be interviewed. Here's a little more from the story, written by Jim Sullivan:

The members of Mission of Burma, as well as manager Mark Kates, politely declined to speak for this story. They’d long ago made a pact that all band decisions had to be unanimous; one of the musicians didn’t desire to do an analytical trip down memory lane and the others honored that position. But I have spoken with the band at length over the years, reviewing them in the early ‘80s and writing a farewell piece for the Boston Globe in 1983 and then again writing about their improbable renaissance and continuance in 2012. Mission of Burma existed in two phases, 1979-1983 and 2002-2016, or Mach I and Mach II, as Miller puts it. “We’re definitely one of the weirdest rock bands in the history of rock music,” Miller told me in 2012. “We broke up just before we possibly could have screwed up or even got famous and then we picked up where we left off.”

Read the whole post at WBUR and listen to a few of their records -- including post-punk classics Signals, Calls and Marches and Vs -- below.

You can also watch video of an awesome 1983 Boston live show.