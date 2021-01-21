Mister Goblin teams with Sadie Dupuis on “Six Flags America” off upcoming LP (listen)

Mister Goblin is the solo project of Two Inch Astronaut's Sam Goblin, and he'll follow his 2019 debut album Is Path Warm? with his sophomore LP Four People In An Elevator And One Of Them Is The Devil on February 19 via Exploding In Sound (pre-order). Like Is Path Warm?, the new album has guest vocals from Sadie Dupuis (of Speedy Ortiz and Sad13), specifically on the song "Six Flags America," which also features cello by Sam's Two Inch Astronaut bandmate Matt Gatwood and which premieres in this post.

"Broadly speaking, 'Six Flags America' is a song about disappointment," Sam tells us. "More specifically, it’s about the sting of being cheated out of a visit to the awesome Six Flags location in Largo, MD. Sadie and Matt really tied this one together with their contributions, and I’m very proud I was able to include the word 'barf' in a delicate acoustic ballad."

Like Sam said, it's an acoustic ballad, much softer than Two Inch Astronaut's '90s Dischord-style rock (think somewhere between Elliott Smith and The Good Life), and him and Sadie sound great duetting and harmonizing together. Hear it for yourself below.

Tracklist

01. The Elevator

02. Hook In The Eye

03. Six Flags America

04. Decompensating

05. Something Bit Me

06. Get Gone

07. At Least

08. Cover Song

09. Cardboard Box