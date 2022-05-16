MISZCZYK preps debut LP ft Laetitia Sadier, Chad VanGaalen & more (stream 4 tracks)

MISZCZYK, aka Toronto musician and producer Nyles Miszczyk, has announced his debut album, Thyrsis of Etna, which will be out July 15 via We Are Time. The album features guest vocalists on every track, including Stereolab's Laetitia Sadier, Chad VanGaalen, Pylon's Vanessa Briscoe Hay, Chandra, The Space Lady, Motorists’ Craig Fahner, Nigerian rapper NAI, Marker Starling and more. “I was excited to work with people from all walks of life, all over the world,” says MISZCZYK. “With the connectivity that we have now, this album feels like a global village.”

The new single and opening track on the album is "In the Dark" featuring Laetitia Sadier. With groovy vintage synthesizers and jazzy chords, this is very much in her wheelhouse, and you can watch the very cool animated video by Jesse Yules, and listen to other tracks featuring Chandra, Marker Starling and Brodie Murdoch, below.

Thyrsis of Etna

1. In The Dark (ft. Laetitia Sadier)

2. Bad Ride (ft. Chandra Oppenheim)

3. Runaway, I Age (ft. NAI)

4. The Garden (ft. Vanessa Briscoe Hay)

5. Automatic Shock (ft. Joseph Brooks Organ)

6. Led Astray (ft. Jeremy Singer)

7. The Doorway (ft. New Chance)

8. The Leaves (ft. Marker Starling)

9. On Zuma Beach (ft. Corey Hernden)

10. Nautilus (ft. Brodie Murdoch)

11. Immediate Needs (ft. Simon Oates)

12. Lunar Days (ft. Craig Fahner)

13. Pantin (ft. Allumette)

14. The Ecstatic Dance (ft. Bile Sister)

15. New for Old (ft. Colin Lloyd Tucker)

16. End Credits (ft. The Space Lady)