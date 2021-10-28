Mitski, Big Thief, Waxahatchee & more playing new Boston venue Roadrunner (initial lineup)

Bowery Presents officially announced their new Boston venue, Roadrunner, back in May, a 50,000 square foot space located at 89 Guest St with a scalable capacity of 3,500 that will become New England's largest indoor general admission venue once it opens. They've now announced the initial lineup at the venue, including shows from Mitski, Big Thief, Waxahatchee, Bleachers, Lake Street Dive, The Story So Far (with support from Joyce Manor, Mom Jeans, and Microwave), and more, beginning in March of 2022. Tickets to all dates on on sale Friday 11/5 at 10 AM ET, and you can see all dates so far below.

"We are proud of the broad spectrum of artists in our first announcement of confirmed shows, with more shows to follow in the weeks ahead," Josh Bhatti, VP and head of the Boston office of The Bowery Presents, says. "The Bowery Presents has always been passionate in creating and operating venues where both fans and artists alike can have a great experience; we’re confident that music enthusiasts in Boston will be excited about the artists playing Roadrunner beginning this spring. Beginning with fantastic staff and continuing with unobstructed sightlines to state-of-the-art sound, plus easy access to bars and restrooms, Roadrunner is set to join The Sinclair as a beloved concert venue in Greater Boston, delivering on our commitment to keep the music first."

ROADRUNNER INITIAL 2022 LINEUP

Mitski: March 21 & 22, 2022

Bleachers: March 24 & 25, 2022

JoJo: March 29, 2022

Lane 8: April 8, 2022

Big Thief: April 13, 2022

Watchhouse: April 17, 2022

The Story So Far: April 23, 2022

Lake Street Dive: June 11 & 12, 2022

Waxahatchee: June 21, 2022

Wallows: June 22, 2022