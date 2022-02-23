Mitski, David Byrne, Andre 3000 & more feature on Son Lux’s ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ score

Much-talked-about action comedy Everywhere Everywhere All At Once, directed by The Daniels and starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis, is set to premiere at SXSW Film Festival on March 11, and A24 has now announced the score, by Son Lux. Due out on April 8, the 49-track album includes collaborations with Mitski and David Byrne, who duet on "This Is A Life" and "This Is A Life (Extended)," André 3000, who plays flute on multiple tracks, as well as Randy Newman, Moses Sumney, yMusic, and more. See the tracklist below.

"Even though we knew from the moment Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project," Son Lux says. "What emerged was our most ambitious undertaking to date, over two years in the making, resulting in two hours of new music. It was an opportunity for us to play, to infuse humor into our work, and to experiment from and beyond our various musical backgrounds."

A nationwide release for the film follows the SXSW premiere on April 8, and you can watch the trailer below.

Everything Everywhere All At Once loading...

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE SCORE TRACKLIST

This Is A Life (Extended) ft. Mitski, David Byrne

Wang Family Portrait

Very Busy

Vvvery Busy

What Are You Thinking About?

What a Fast Elevator!

Switch Shoes to the Wrong Feet

Nothing Could Possibly Matter More

A Choice

Chapstick

The Fanny Pack

Jobu Tupaki

The Alphaverse

The Mission ft. Nina Moffitt

Deirdre Fight

Waymond Cries

I Love You Kung Fu

My Life Without You ft. André Benjamin

The Story of Jobu ft. Nina Moffitt

Rendezvous at the Premiere

It’s you… Juju Toobootie ft. Chris Pattishall, Nina Moffitt

Everything Bagel

You’re Living Your Worst You

The Boxcutter ft. André Benjamin

Send Every Available Jumper

Opera Fight ft. Surrija, yMusic

Dog Fight ft. André Benjamin

Drummer Fight

Plug Fight

Pinky Fight ft. André Benjamin

I Have Been Watching ft. Rob Moose, Nina Moffitt

Somewhere Out There in All That Noise

Jobu Sees All

The Temple

Evelyn Everywhere

Evelyn All At Once

This Is How I Fight

In Another Life

It All Just Goes Away

Clair de Lune (Pied au Piano) ft. Chris Pattishall

Come Recover (Empathy Fight)

Your Day Will Come (Empathy Fight)

Let Me Go

Specks Of Time

This Is A Life ft. Mitski, David Byrne

Fence ft. Moses Sumney

Now We’re Cookin’ ft. Randy Newman

Sucked Into A Bagel ft. Stephanie Hsu

I Love You