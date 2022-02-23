Mitski, David Byrne, Andre 3000 & more feature on Son Lux’s ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ score
Much-talked-about action comedy Everywhere Everywhere All At Once, directed by The Daniels and starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis, is set to premiere at SXSW Film Festival on March 11, and A24 has now announced the score, by Son Lux. Due out on April 8, the 49-track album includes collaborations with Mitski and David Byrne, who duet on "This Is A Life" and "This Is A Life (Extended)," André 3000, who plays flute on multiple tracks, as well as Randy Newman, Moses Sumney, yMusic, and more. See the tracklist below.
"Even though we knew from the moment Daniels asked us to score this film that it would push us in new and unexpected directions, we couldn’t have predicted how much we’d learn from the project," Son Lux says. "What emerged was our most ambitious undertaking to date, over two years in the making, resulting in two hours of new music. It was an opportunity for us to play, to infuse humor into our work, and to experiment from and beyond our various musical backgrounds."
A nationwide release for the film follows the SXSW premiere on April 8, and you can watch the trailer below.
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE SCORE TRACKLIST
This Is A Life (Extended) ft. Mitski, David Byrne
Wang Family Portrait
Very Busy
Vvvery Busy
What Are You Thinking About?
What a Fast Elevator!
Switch Shoes to the Wrong Feet
Nothing Could Possibly Matter More
A Choice
Chapstick
The Fanny Pack
Jobu Tupaki
The Alphaverse
The Mission ft. Nina Moffitt
Deirdre Fight
Waymond Cries
I Love You Kung Fu
My Life Without You ft. André Benjamin
The Story of Jobu ft. Nina Moffitt
Rendezvous at the Premiere
It’s you… Juju Toobootie ft. Chris Pattishall, Nina Moffitt
Everything Bagel
You’re Living Your Worst You
The Boxcutter ft. André Benjamin
Send Every Available Jumper
Opera Fight ft. Surrija, yMusic
Dog Fight ft. André Benjamin
Drummer Fight
Plug Fight
Pinky Fight ft. André Benjamin
I Have Been Watching ft. Rob Moose, Nina Moffitt
Somewhere Out There in All That Noise
Jobu Sees All
The Temple
Evelyn Everywhere
Evelyn All At Once
This Is How I Fight
In Another Life
It All Just Goes Away
Clair de Lune (Pied au Piano) ft. Chris Pattishall
Come Recover (Empathy Fight)
Your Day Will Come (Empathy Fight)
Let Me Go
Specks Of Time
This Is A Life ft. Mitski, David Byrne
Fence ft. Moses Sumney
Now We’re Cookin’ ft. Randy Newman
Sucked Into A Bagel ft. Stephanie Hsu
I Love You