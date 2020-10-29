Mitski is soundtracking a new graphic novel

Mitski has been quiet since playing her "last shows indefinitely" over a year ago in NYC; she had a song on The Turningsoundtrack, and appeared on an Allie X track, but other than that we hadn't heard from her. Now she has some more new music on the way: as Pitchfork reports, she's soundtracking a new graphic novel. This Is Where We Fall, created by writer Chris Miskiewicz (Thomas Alsop, Grateful Dead Origins) and artist Vincent Kings (Wynter), is due to come out via Z2 Comics in March of 2021, and included with the limited deluxe edition and standard hardcore edition are an LP or cassette of Mitski's soundtrack.

"It was exciting to make a soundtrack for a comic book," Mitski says. "It allowed me to work outside of my usual songwriting form and try to approach it like a score, but without any of the cues that come with working alongside a moving image, which ended up being both freeing and challenging. I hope the end result helps to immerse you in the story!"

"A project and partnership like this is the perfect marriage of a visual art form like comics, and music," Z2 publisher Josh Frankel says. "Fans of Mitski’s music will not only get something new from one of their favorite artists, but a companion piece that completes the experience. Comics readers will find an original work of science fiction from top creators that is enhanced by the music that accompanies it."

Find the publisher's summary of the graphic novel, and the cover art, below.