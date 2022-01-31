Mitski ‘Laurel Hell’ pop-ups in NYC and LA this weekend

Mitski's anticipated new album, Laurel Hell, is out this week (order on red vinyl), and to celebrate there are pop-up shops happening in NYC and Los Angeles this Saturday, February 5. Details:

Open Up Your Heart: Mitski’s Laurel Hell Pop Up is inspired by the music, lyrics and artwork of the album. Each event will include gallery-sized recreations of the album’s art details, hand-drawn renditions of Mitski inspired by the video for “Love Me More”, and lightning bolt renditions of Laurel Hell lyrics snaking through each space. Open Up Your Heart will also feature Mitski merchandise and copies of Laurel Hell , including the triple button on red w/ black vinyl previously available only on Mitski and Secretly’s webstores.

The NYC pop-up is at 393 Broadway in Tribeca, and the L.A. pop-up is at 2520 W. Sunset Blvd in Echo Park. Both are open 12 PM - 6 PM. You can RSVP for updates.

Mitski's tour starts on February 17 in Asheville, NC and includes a sold-out show at NYC's Radio City Music Hall on March 24.