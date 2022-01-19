Mitski opening for Harry Styles in the UK

Mitski's 2022 North American tour, her return to the stage after playing her "last shows indefinitely" in 2019, is long sold out, but she's now added a few more shows to her itinerary. She'll play three UK dates in June opening for -- wait for it -- Harry Styles. Just five years ago, she was covering One Direction, and now she's opening for their most popular member. What do you know! Tickets go on sale Friday, January 28, and you can see Mitski's updated dates below.

Mitski follows other indie-centric Harry Styles openers like Jenny Lewis and Orville Peck. Harry's also headlining Coachella this year, and the new UK, European, and South American leg of his "Love on Tour 2022" also has Arlo Parks, Koffee, and Wolf Alice as support. See those dates below.

Mitski's highly anticipated new album, Laurel Hell, is due out next month via Dead Oceans (order on red vinyl). Watch the video for the most recent single, synthy pop banger "Love Me More," below.

MITSKI: 2022 TOUR

Feb 17, 2022 The Orange Peel Asheville, NC

Feb 18, 2022 The Ritz Raleigh, NC

Feb 19, 2022 The Eastern Atlanta, GA

Feb 21, 2022 Iron City Birmingham, AL

Feb 22, 2022 Civic Theatre New Orleans, LA

Feb 24, 2022 The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall Houston, TX

Feb 25, 2022 The Factory in Deep Ellum Dallas, TX

Feb 26, 2022 Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater Austin, TX

Feb 28, 2022 The Van Buren Phoenix, AZ

Mar 2, 2022 Shrine Exposition Hall Los Angeles, CA

Mar 3, 2022 Shrine Exposition Hall Los Angeles, CA

Mar 4, 2022 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

Mar 5, 2022 Fox Theater Oakland, CA

Mar 7, 2022 Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall Portland, OR

Mar 9, 2022 Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

Mar 10, 2022 Moore Theatre Seattle, WA

Mar 12, 2022 Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

Mar 14, 2022 Palace Theatre Saint Paul, MN

Mar 15, 2022 Miller High Life Theatre Milwaukee, WI

Mar 17, 2022 Masonic Temple Theatre Detroit, MI

Mar 18, 2022 Massey Hall Toronto, ON

Mar 19, 2022 St-Jean-Baptiste Church Montreal, QC

Mar 21, 2022 Roadrunner Boston, MA

Mar 22, 2022 Roadrunner Boston, MA

Mar 24, 2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY

Mar 25, 2022 Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA

Mar 26, 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC

Mar 27, 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC

Mar 29, 2022 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

Mar 30, 2022 Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY

Mar 31, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Apr 21, 2022 Marble Factory Bristol, UK

Apr 22, 2022 University Union Refectory Leeds, UK

Apr 23, 2022 Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, UK

Apr 25, 2022 Vicar Street Dublin, IE

Apr 26, 2022 Manchester Academy Manchester, UK

Apr 28, 2022 The Roundhouse London, UK

Apr 29, 2022 O2 Academy Brixton London, UK

Apr 30, 2022 Les Nuits Botanique Festival Brussels, BE

May 2, 2022 Le Grand Mix Tourcoing, FR

May 3, 2022 L'Olympia Paris, FR

May 4, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, NL

May 6, 2022 Kaufleuten Zürich, CH

May 7, 2022 Les Docks Lausanne, CH

May 9, 2022 Metropol Berlin, DE

May 10, 2022 Vega Copenhagen, DK

May 11, 2022 Fållan Stockholm, SE

May 12, 2022 Sentrum Scene Oslo, NO

May 14, 2022 Fabrik Hamburg, DE

May 15, 2022 Carlswerk Victoria Cologne, DE

May 17, 2022 WUK Vienna, AT

May 18, 2022 Archa Theatre Prague, CZ

May 19, 2022 Strom Munich, DE

Jun 11, 2022 Ibrox Stadium Glasgow, UK *

Jun 15, 2022 Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, UK *

Jun 18, 2022 Wembley Stadium London, UK *

Sep 16, 2022 - Sep 18, 2022 Primavera Sound Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA

* - supporting Harry Styles