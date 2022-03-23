Mitski postpones NYC & Philadelphia shows over Covid case in touring party

Mitski is in the midst of her North American tour supporting her great new album, Laurel Hell (order on red or black vinyl), and was scheduled to hit NYC for a big show at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday (3/24), followed by Philadelphia at Franklin Music Hall on Friday (3/25). She had already postponed her Boston shows, originally scheduled for earlier this week at new venue Roadrunner, because of a Covid case in her touring party, and now she's postponed NYC and Philadelphia as well, for the same reason.

"This week’s Mitski shows in NYC and Philadelphia will be postponed due to a positive Covid test in the Mitski touring party," a message on her social media reads. "The Laurel Hell tour will resume on 3/27 in Washington, DC. The 3/26 Washington, DC date will be moved to 3/28. Rescheduled dates for Boston, NYC, and Philadelphia will be announced soon. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates."

Stay tuned for those rescheduled dates, and see all of Mitski's current upcoming shows below.

MITSKI: 2022 TOUR

Mar 24, 2022 Radio City Music Hall New York, NY Show postponed. New date coming soon

Mar 25, 2022 Franklin Music Hall Philadelphia, PA Show postponed. New date coming soon

Mar 27, 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC

Mar 28, 2022 The Anthem Washington, DC Rescheduled from 3/26, All tickets honored

Mar 29, 2022 Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA

Mar 30, 2022 Old Forester's Paristown Hall Louisville, KY

Mar 31, 2022 Ryman Auditorium Nashville, TN

Apr 21, 2022 Marble Factory Bristol, UK

Apr 22, 2022 University Union Refectory Leeds, UK

Apr 23, 2022 Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow, UK

Apr 25, 2022 Vicar Street Dublin, IE

Apr 26, 2022 Manchester Academy Manchester, UK

Apr 28, 2022 The Roundhouse London, UK

Apr 29, 2022 O2 Academy Brixton London, UK

Apr 30, 2022 Les Nuits Botanique Festival Brussels, BE

May 2, 2022 Le Grand Mix Tourcoing, FR

May 3, 2022 L'Olympia Paris, FR

May 4, 2022 Paradiso Amsterdam, NL

May 6, 2022 Kaufleuten Zürich, CH

May 7, 2022 Les Docks Lausanne, CH

May 9, 2022 Metropol Berlin, DE

May 10, 2022 Vega Copenhagen, DK

May 11, 2022 Fållan Stockholm, SE

May 12, 2022 Sentrum Scene Oslo, NO

May 14, 2022 Fabrik Hamburg, DE

May 15, 2022 Carlswerk Victoria Cologne, DE

May 17, 2022 WUK Vienna, AT

May 18, 2022 Archa Theatre Prague, CZ

May 19, 2022 Strom Munich, DE

May 21, 2022 Zorlu Performing Arts Centre Istanbul, Turkey

Jun 11, 2022 Ibrox Stadium Glasgow, UK *

Jun 15, 2022 Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, UK *

Jun 16, 2022 Emirates Old Trafford Manchester, UK *

Jun 18, 2022 Wembley Stadium London, UK *

Jun 19, 2022 Wembley Stadium London, UK *

Jun 22, 2022 - Jun 26, 2022 Glastonbury Festival Pilton, UK

Jun 24, 2022 Leisure Festival Margate, UK

Jul 1, 2022 Roskilde Festival Roskilde, DK

Jul 2, 2022 Lollapalooza Stockholm Stockholm, SE

Jul 16, 2022 Pitchfork Music Festival Chicago, IL

Jul 30, 2022 Osheaga Festival Montreal, QC

Aug 12, 2022 - Aug 14, 2022 Day In Day Out Festival Seattle, WA

Sep 16, 2022 - Sep 18, 2022 Primavera Sound Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA

* - w/ Harry Styles