Mitski returns with new single “Working for the Knife,” plots 2022 tour (BV presale for all dates)
After playing her "last shows indefinitely" in 2019, Mitski returned on Monday (10/4) to tease a new song, and now it's here! It's called "Working for the Knife," and it was produced by her longtime collaborator Patrick Hyland, with an accompanying video directed by Zia Anger, which you can watch below. "It’s about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind," Mitski says. "It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognize your humanity, and seeing no way out of it."
Mitski has also announced a huge 2022 tour, beginning in North America in February and heading overseas to Europe and the UK in April. North American dates include Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Nashville, and more, and you can see all dates below.
Get tickets to all dates on the North American leg of the tour early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, October 7 at 10 AM local time. Check back here on Thursday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale starting Friday, October 8 at 12 PM local.
The Los Angeles show is at Shrine Exposition Hall on March 3 (tickets), and the NYC show is at Radio City Music Hall of March 24 (tickets).
MITSKI: 2022 TOUR
Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel - tickets
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz - tickets
Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - tickets
Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City - tickets
Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre - tickets
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall - tickets
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - tickets
Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater - tickets
Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall - tickets
Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater - tickets
Mon. Mar. 7, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall - tickets
Wed. Mar. 9, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre - tickets
Sat. Mar. 12, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre - tickets
Mon. Mar. 14, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre - tickets
Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater - tickets
Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - tickets
Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall - tickets
Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church - tickets
Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Boston, MA @ TBD
Thu. Mar. 24, 2022 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - tickets
Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - tickets
Sat. Mar. 26, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem - tickets
Tue. Mar. 29, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE - tickets
Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall - tickets
Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - tickets
Thu. April 21, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
Fri. April 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ University Stylus
Sat. April 23, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
Mon. April 25, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Tue. April 26, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
Thu. April 28, 2022 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse
Sat. April 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Mon. May 2, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
Tue. May 3, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage
Wed. May 4, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Fri. May 6, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Les Docks
Sat. May 7, 2022 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
Mon. May 9, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol
Tue. May 10, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
Wed. May 11, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen
Thu. May 12, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
Sat. May 14, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
Sun. May 15, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck
Tue. May 17, 2022 - Vienna, AU @ WUK
Wed. May 18, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe
Thu. May 19, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Strom