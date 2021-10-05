After playing her "last shows indefinitely" in 2019, Mitski returned on Monday (10/4) to tease a new song, and now it's here! It's called "Working for the Knife," and it was produced by her longtime collaborator Patrick Hyland, with an accompanying video directed by Zia Anger, which you can watch below. "It’s about going from being a kid with a dream, to a grown up with a job, and feeling that somewhere along the way you got left behind," Mitski says. "It’s being confronted with a world that doesn’t seem to recognize your humanity, and seeing no way out of it."

Mitski has also announced a huge 2022 tour, beginning in North America in February and heading overseas to Europe and the UK in April. North American dates include Atlanta, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Nashville, and more, and you can see all dates below.

Get tickets to all dates on the North American leg of the tour early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, October 7 at 10 AM local time. Check back here on Thursday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale starting Friday, October 8 at 12 PM local.

The Los Angeles show is at Shrine Exposition Hall on March 3 (tickets), and the NYC show is at Radio City Music Hall of March 24 (tickets).

Get Be The Cowboy and Puberty 2 on cassette HERE.

MITSKI: 2022 TOUR

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel - tickets

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz - tickets

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern - tickets

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City - tickets

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre - tickets

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall - tickets

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum - tickets

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at Moody Theater - tickets

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Thu. Mar. 3, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall - tickets

Fri. Mar. 4, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater - tickets

Mon. Mar. 7, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall - tickets

Wed. Mar. 9, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre - tickets

Sat. Mar. 12, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre - tickets

Mon. Mar. 14, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre - tickets

Tue. Mar. 15, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater - tickets

Thu. Mar. 17, 2022 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre - tickets

Fri. Mar. 18, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall - tickets

Sat. Mar. 19, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church - tickets

Mon. Mar. 21, 2022 - Boston, MA @ TBD

Thu. Mar. 24, 2022 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall - tickets

Fri. Mar. 25, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall - tickets

Sat. Mar. 26, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem - tickets

Tue. Mar. 29, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE - tickets

Wed. Mar. 30, 2022 - Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall - tickets

Thu. Mar. 31, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - tickets

Thu. April 21, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

Fri. April 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ University Stylus

Sat. April 23, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

Mon. April 25, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Tue. April 26, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

Thu. April 28, 2022 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse

Sat. April 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Mon. May 2, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

Tue. May 3, 2022 - Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage

Wed. May 4, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Fri. May 6, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Les Docks

Sat. May 7, 2022 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Mon. May 9, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol

Tue. May 10, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

Wed. May 11, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Nalen

Thu. May 12, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Sat. May 14, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

Sun. May 15, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck

Tue. May 17, 2022 - Vienna, AU @ WUK

Wed. May 18, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

Thu. May 19, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Strom