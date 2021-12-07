Mitski shares new single “Heat Lightning” from ‘Laurel Hell’

Mitski has a new album, Laurel Hell, on the way, due out February 4 via Dead Oceans (pre-order on red vinyl) and ahead of its release she's shared another new single, "Heat Lightning." It's a stunner, a lush, moody track with a slow pulse of insistent beats. Watch the animated lyric video, created by Alex Moy, below.

Mitski is headed out on tour in support of Laurel Hell in 2022, with CHAI, SASAMI, and MICHELLE, and she just added a festival appearance at Primavera Sound's inaugural Los Angeles edition. See updated dates below.

Pre-order Laurel Hell on red vinyl, and get the soundtrack to the graphic novel Mitski scored, This is Where We Fall, on vinyl and cassette in the BV store.

MITSKI: 2022 TOUR

Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre

Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Wed. March 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall

Thu. March 3, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall

Fri. March 4, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Sat. March 5,2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Mon. March 7, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Wed. March 9, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Thu. March 10, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

Sat. March 12, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Mon. March 14, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

Tue. March 15, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

Thu. March 17, 2022 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Fri. March 18, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

Sat. March 19, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church

Mon. March 21, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Tue. March 22, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

Thu. March 24, 2022 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Fri. March 25, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Sat. March 26, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Sun. March 27, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Tue. March 29, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Wed. March 30, 2022 - Louisville, KY @ Old Foresterʼs Paristown Hall

Thu. March 31, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Thu. April 21, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

Fri. April 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory

Sat. April 23, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

Mon. April 25, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Tue. April 26, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

Thu. April 28, 2022 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse

Fri. April 29, 2022 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Sat. April 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival

Mon. May 2, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

Tue. May 3, 2022 - Paris, FR @ LʼOlympia

Wed. May 4, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Fri. May 6, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten

Sat. May 7, 2022 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

Mon. May 9, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol

Tue. May 10, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

Wed. May 11, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

Thu. May 12, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

Sat. May 14, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik

Sun. May 15, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

Tue. May 17, 2022 - Vienna, AT @ WUK

Wed. May 18, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre

Thu. May 19, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Strom

Sat. July 2, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

Fr. Sept 16 - Sun. Sept 18, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA