Mitski shares new single “Heat Lightning” from ‘Laurel Hell’
Mitski has a new album, Laurel Hell, on the way, due out February 4 via Dead Oceans (pre-order on red vinyl) and ahead of its release she's shared another new single, "Heat Lightning." It's a stunner, a lush, moody track with a slow pulse of insistent beats. Watch the animated lyric video, created by Alex Moy, below.
Mitski is headed out on tour in support of Laurel Hell in 2022, with CHAI, SASAMI, and MICHELLE, and she just added a festival appearance at Primavera Sound's inaugural Los Angeles edition. See updated dates below.
Pre-order Laurel Hell on red vinyl, and get the soundtrack to the graphic novel Mitski scored, This is Where We Fall, on vinyl and cassette in the BV store.
MITSKI: 2022 TOUR
Thu. Feb. 17, 2022 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
Fri. Feb. 18, 2022 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
Sat. Feb. 19, 2022 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Mon. Feb. 21, 2022 - Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
Tue. Feb. 22, 2022 - New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre
Thu. Feb. 24, 2022 - Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
Fri. Feb. 25, 2022 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Sat. Feb. 26, 2022 - Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Mon. Feb. 28, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Wed. March 2, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall
Thu. March 3, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Exposition Hall
Fri. March 4, 2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Sat. March 5,2022 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Mon. March 7, 2022 - Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Wed. March 9, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Thu. March 10, 2022 - Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
Sat. March 12, 2022 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Mon. March 14, 2022 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
Tue. March 15, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
Thu. March 17, 2022 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
Fri. March 18, 2022 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
Sat. March 19, 2022 - Montreal, QC @ St-Jean-Baptiste Church
Mon. March 21, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Tue. March 22, 2022 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
Thu. March 24, 2022 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Fri. March 25, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Sat. March 26, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Sun. March 27, 2022 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Tue. March 29, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Wed. March 30, 2022 - Louisville, KY @ Old Foresterʼs Paristown Hall
Thu. March 31, 2022 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Thu. April 21, 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
Fri. April 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory
Sat. April 23, 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
Mon. April 25, 2022 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Tue. April 26, 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
Thu. April 28, 2022 - London, UK @ The Roundhouse
Fri. April 29, 2022 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Sat. April 30, 2022 - Brussels, BE @ Les Nuits Botanique Festival
Mon. May 2, 2022 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
Tue. May 3, 2022 - Paris, FR @ LʼOlympia
Wed. May 4, 2022 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
Fri. May 6, 2022 - Zurich, CH @ Kaufleuten
Sat. May 7, 2022 - Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
Mon. May 9, 2022 - Berlin, DE @ Metropol
Tue. May 10, 2022 - Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
Wed. May 11, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
Thu. May 12, 2022 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
Sat. May 14, 2022 - Hamburg, DE @ Fabrik
Sun. May 15, 2022 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
Tue. May 17, 2022 - Vienna, AT @ WUK
Wed. May 18, 2022 - Prague, CZ @ Archa Theatre
Thu. May 19, 2022 - Munich, DE @ Strom
Sat. July 2, 2022 - Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
Fr. Sept 16 - Sun. Sept 18, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound LA