Mitski shares new single “Love Me More” from ‘Laurel Hell’

Mitski's highly anticipated new album, Laurel Hell (pre-order on red vinyl), is due out in February via Dead Oceans, and she's shared another single ahead of its release she's shared another new single. She and longtime producer Patrick Hyland went for an '80s dance sound for the album after exploring punk and country, and staying on theme, "Love Me More" is a synthy pop banger with a thread of melancholy. Watch the video for it below.

"As ‘Love Me More’ was written pre-pandemic, lyrics like 'If I keep myself at home' had different meanings than what they would now, but I kept them on the album because I found that some of the sentiments not only remained the same, but were accentuated by the lockdown," Mitski says, continuing that the song "went through the most iterations out of all the songs on the album. It’s been too fast, too slow, and at some point, it was even an old style country song. Finally, I think because we had watched The Exorcist, we thought of Mike Oldfield’s ‘Tubular Bells’ and experimented with floating an ostinato over the chorus. As we steadily evolved the ostinato to fit over the chord progressions, we began to hear how the track was meant to sound."