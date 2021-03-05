Mitski shares “The Baddy Man” from upcoming graphic novel soundtrack

As mentioned, Mitski paused her hiatus to announce that she was soundtracking a new graphic novel, This Is Where We Fall, in October, and now the first track from that has arrived. As Pitchfork reports, it's called "The Baddy Man," and it has a distinct country flavor. Stream it below.

A representative for Z2 Comics, who is putting out This Is Where We Fall, told Pitchfork that there are no current plans to release the whole soundtrack on streaming services, but it comes out on vinyl and cassette with the graphic novel, which is available for pr-eorder and due out March 9.