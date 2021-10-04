Mitski teasing a new song

It looks like Mitski is back! After playing her last shows indefinitely and going dark on social media, she returned to tweet a cowboy hat-featuring teaser for a new song, set to drop on Tuesday, October 5 at 10 AM. Exciting news; stay tuned!

While she's been quiet over the past few years, Mitski did soundtrack a graphic novel, This Is Where We Fall. She also appeared on an Allie X song and contributed to The Turning soundtrack.

See pictures from one of Mitski's last shows before her hiatus, at SummerStage in NYC, below, and get Puberty 2 and Be The Cowboy on cassette here.