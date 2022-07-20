Miya Folick announces fall US tour

Miya Folick has announced a five-show headlining run in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, and Seattle. In the last few months the singer-songwriter has released a couple of new songs ("Oh God" and "Ordinary" featuring Gia Margaret), and she's featured on Zella Day's new single "Radio Silence." These are her first releases since her 2018 album Premonitions.

The Brooklyn show is at Market Hotel on September 15 with EXUM, and tickets go on sale Friday, July 22 at 9 AM.

Miya Folick 2022 Dates loading...

MIYA FOLICK: 2022 TOUR

September 15 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel

September 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

September 28 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Dunobo

September 30 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

October 1 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's