Miya Folick announces new LP ‘Roach,’ shares “Get Out of My House” (watch video)

Miya Folick followed her 2018 debut LP Premonitions with a new EP, 2007, last year, and now she's announced her sophomore full-length. Roach is due out May 26 via Nettwerk, and Miya describes it as "an album about trying to get to the core of what life really is. I think over the course of writing this record, I actually did the work and got closer to the person that I really want to be, even if that path isn’t linear and I still have moments where I disappoint myself, where I’m angry with myself." See the tracklist below.

She's shared a new single, "Get Out of My House," accompanied by a video directed by Noah Kentis, which you can watch below. "'Get Out of My House’ was one of the first songs I wrote for my second album," she says. "It’s about a person, but it’s also about a certain bad habit and a certain bad feeling. ‘Get them all out of the house,’ is what I’m saying. It is absolutely an exorcism."

MIYA FOLICK - ROACH TRACKLIST

1. Oh God

2. Bad Thing

3. Get Out Of My House

4. Nothing To See

5. Drugs or People

6. Mommy

7. 2007

8. Cockroach

9. Tetherball

10. Cartoon Clouds

11. So Clear

12. Ordinary

13. Shortstop