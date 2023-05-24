Miya Folick plots headline tour after dates with The Head & The Heart / Father John Misty

Miya Folick's new album Roach is out this week, and just ahead of that she's announced a fall headlining tour that includes stops in Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, DC, Brooklyn, Philly, Nashville and more, with her wrapping things up in Austin for ACL Fest. She's also got dates opening for The Head & The Heart and Father John Misty this summer, and all dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 5, and tickets for all shows on the fall tour go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local time.

While the album's not out till Friday, nearly every song off the album has been released already and you can listen below.

MIYA FOLICK - 2023 TOUR DATES

May 25—Los Angeles, CA—Moroccan Lounge

June 12—London, UK—MOTH Club

June 15—Berlin, DE—Kantine at Berghain

August 4—Salt Lake City, UT—The Gallivan Center‡§

August 5—Missoula, MT—Big Sky Brewing Company‡§

August 6—Spokane, WA—Pavilion at Riverfront‡§

August 8—Vancouver, BC—PNE Amphitheater‡§

August 9—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater‡§

August 12—Las Vegas, NV—Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – The Theater‡

August 13—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl‡§

August 15—Vail, CO—Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater‡§

August 16—Vail, CO—Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater‡§

August 18—Lincoln, NE—Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater‡§

August 19—Tulsa, OK—Tulsa Theater‡§

August 20—Columbia, MO—9th Street Summerfest‡§

August 21—Madison, WI—The Sylvee‡§

August 22—Madison, WI—The Sylvee‡§

September 2-3—Napa, CA—Down in the Valley

Sep 14—Vancouver, BC— Rio Theatre

September 15—Seattle, WA—Barboza

September 16—Portland, OR—Polaris Hall

September 18—San Francisco, CA—The Independent

September 19—Los Angeles, CA—The Roxy Theatre

September 22—San Diego, CA—Voodoo Room

September 23—Phoenix, AZ—The Rebel Lounge

September 24—Las Vegas, NV—Life is Beautiful Festival

September 26—Salt Lake City, UT—Kilby Court

September 27—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater

September 29—Minneapolis, MN—7th Street Entry

September 30—Chicago, IL—Lincoln Hall

October 2—Toronto, ON—The Great Hall

October 5—Brooklyn, NY—Music Hall of Williamsburg

October 6—Allston, MA—Brighton Music Hall

October 7—Washington, D.C.—The Atlantis

October 8—Philadelphia, PA—The Foundry

October 10—Atlanta, GA—Vinyl

October 11—Nashville, TN—The Blue Room at Third Man Records

October 14—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits

‡ with The Head and the Heart

§ with Father John Misty