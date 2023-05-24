Miya Folick plots headline tour after dates with The Head & The Heart / Father John Misty
Miya Folick's new album Roach is out this week, and just ahead of that she's announced a fall headlining tour that includes stops in Seattle, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, DC, Brooklyn, Philly, Nashville and more, with her wrapping things up in Austin for ACL Fest. She's also got dates opening for The Head & The Heart and Father John Misty this summer, and all dates are listed below.
The Brooklyn show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 5, and tickets for all shows on the fall tour go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10 AM local time.
While the album's not out till Friday, nearly every song off the album has been released already and you can listen below.
MIYA FOLICK - 2023 TOUR DATES
May 25—Los Angeles, CA—Moroccan Lounge
June 12—London, UK—MOTH Club
June 15—Berlin, DE—Kantine at Berghain
August 4—Salt Lake City, UT—The Gallivan Center‡§
August 5—Missoula, MT—Big Sky Brewing Company‡§
August 6—Spokane, WA—Pavilion at Riverfront‡§
August 8—Vancouver, BC—PNE Amphitheater‡§
August 9—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater‡§
August 12—Las Vegas, NV—Virgin Hotels Las Vegas – The Theater‡
August 13—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl‡§
August 15—Vail, CO—Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater‡§
August 16—Vail, CO—Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater‡§
August 18—Lincoln, NE—Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater‡§
August 19—Tulsa, OK—Tulsa Theater‡§
August 20—Columbia, MO—9th Street Summerfest‡§
August 21—Madison, WI—The Sylvee‡§
August 22—Madison, WI—The Sylvee‡§
September 2-3—Napa, CA—Down in the Valley
Sep 14—Vancouver, BC— Rio Theatre
September 15—Seattle, WA—Barboza
September 16—Portland, OR—Polaris Hall
September 18—San Francisco, CA—The Independent
September 19—Los Angeles, CA—The Roxy Theatre
September 22—San Diego, CA—Voodoo Room
September 23—Phoenix, AZ—The Rebel Lounge
September 24—Las Vegas, NV—Life is Beautiful Festival
September 26—Salt Lake City, UT—Kilby Court
September 27—Denver, CO—Bluebird Theater
September 29—Minneapolis, MN—7th Street Entry
September 30—Chicago, IL—Lincoln Hall
October 2—Toronto, ON—The Great Hall
October 5—Brooklyn, NY—Music Hall of Williamsburg
October 6—Allston, MA—Brighton Music Hall
October 7—Washington, D.C.—The Atlantis
October 8—Philadelphia, PA—The Foundry
October 10—Atlanta, GA—Vinyl
October 11—Nashville, TN—The Blue Room at Third Man Records
October 14—Austin, TX—Austin City Limits
‡ with The Head and the Heart
§ with Father John Misty