Mizmor announces new album ‘Prosaic, shares 10-minute lead single & video

Portland, OR blackened doom act Mizmor has announced a new album, Prosaic, due July 21 via Profound Lore (pre-order). Main member A.L.N., who wrote, performed, produced, and recorded the album himself, says:

The idea behind 'Prosaic' was to make an intentionally less conceptual, more slice-of-life record. I wanted to make an album that was less precious and obsessed-over, more honest and real; less grandiose and more human. I found it an interesting challenge to find the line between ‘you can do better’ and ‘you’re beating a dead horse.’ I tried to make my process more efficient and even fun at times. I simply wanted to share, but if that meant exacting all-out perfectionism, I wasn’t going to make a record. Right now I’m interested in making less self-indulgent music. The themes are the absurdity/futility/purpose/meaning of work, mindfulness/consciousness/living in the present moment/shedding illusions, depression/acceptance/contentment. This is the first Mizmor album without any content relating to god/atheism. You also won’t hear any shrieks.

Those more human and less shrieky vibes definitely come through in lead single "No Place To Arrive," a slow-paced, ten-minute trek through sludgy doom, abrasive psychedelia, a delicate acoustic guitar passage, and apocalyptic black metal. It comes with a video directed by Zev Deans and starring A.L.N., with conceptual and creative direction by A.L.N. and Emma Ruth Rundle. Check it out below.

Tracklist

01. Only An Expanse

02. No Place To Arrive

03. Anything But

04. Acceptance