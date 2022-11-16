MJ Lenderman announces 2023 East Coast tour with Florry

Wednesday guitarist MJ Lenderman released his fantastic new solo album Boat Songs in April, and he's announced a tour supporting it in early 2023, when he'll play some February East Coast shows with Florry. Ahead of that, he has a few more dates opening for Plains, and a run with Advance Base. See all dates below.

The new dates include an NYC show at Market Hotel on February 7, and an Asbury Park, NJ show at The Basement at Bond Street Bar on February 6. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM.

MJ LENDERMAN: 2022-2023 TOUR

Nov 16, 2022 The Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI *

Nov 17, 2022 The Vic Theatre Chicago, IL *

Nov 18, 2022 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN *

Nov 19, 2022 Knuckleheads Saloon Kansas City, MO

Nov 29, 2022 The Pyramid Scheme Grand Rapids, MI #

Nov 30, 2022 The Sanctuary Hamtramck, MI #

Dec 1, 2022 Mahall's Lakewood, OH #

Dec 2, 2022 Café Bourbon Street Columbus, OH #

Dec 3, 2022 The Green Lantern Lexington, KY #

Dec 4, 2022 Pilot Light Knoxville, TN #

Dec 6, 2022 DIFFERENT WRLD Asheville, NC #

Dec 7, 2022 The Pinhook Durham, NC #

Dec 8, 2022 The World Famous Athens, GA #

Feb 1, 2023 529 Bar Atlanta, GA @

Feb 2, 2023 Cat's Cradle Backroom Carrboro, NC @

Feb 3, 2023 DC9 Nightclub Washington, DC @

Feb 4, 2023 Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA @

Feb 6, 2023 The Bond Street Bar Asbury Park, NJ @

Feb 7, 2023 Market Hotel Brooklyn, NY @

Feb 8, 2023 Hardcore Stadium Boston, MA @

* - with Plains

# - with Advance Base

@ - with Florry

See pictures from MJ's recent set at Webster Hall supporting Plains below.