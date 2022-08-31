Mo Troper releasing new LP ‘MTV’ this week, touring with Young Guv

Portland, OR's Mo Troper will release new album MTV this week via Lame-O, which finds him rocketing through 15 songs and nearly as many styles in 30 minutes. "I feel like I’m just in this mode of rebelling against the expectation for artists to be emotionally or aesthetically cohesive,” Troper says. “I think about all my favorite records and songwriters, and they’re often these people who would have really depressing stuff and then insane moments of levity that don’t get talked about as much. I want to make music that’s emotional but also campy or sarcastic or resonates in other ways. I’m like, ‘you know what, it’s all me.’” Listen to two songs off the album below.

Mo will be on tour this fall with Young Guv (aka former Fucked Up guitarist Ben Cook), which is a well-matched double bill of DIY guitar pop. The tour includes a Brooklyn stop at Baby's All Right on November 15. All dates are listed below.

mo-troper-young-guv loading...

Young Guv / Mo Troper - 2022 Tour Dates

11/11 Toronto, ON @ Monarch Tavern

11/12 Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

11/13 Boston, MA @ O’Brien’s

11/15 New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right

11/16 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

11/17 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

11/18 Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Karl Hall

11/19 Cleveland, PH @ Mahall’s Apt

11/20 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout