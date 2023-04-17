Mo Troper shares new song, touring with Tony Molina, 2nd Grade, Softies, more

Prolific powerpop oddball Mo Troper, who released MTV last year, is back with another infectious tune, the Big Star-esque "For You to Sing," that was apparently quite the undertaking. "'For You to Sing' nearly ruined my life," Mo says. "At the end of last year I got the keys to a couple of studios around town and it was one of the worst and best things to ever happen to me. This recording is the direct result of that. I ended up bouncing over 70 individual tracks--some recorded to 2" tape at the studio, some recorded at home on my laptop, iPhone and 8-track--to a 24-track tape machine. It's a song about rumor, innuendo and other pervert stuff. It's a Carnival of Jealousy." Listen below.

Mo has also announced spring tour dates that will have him out with likeminded acts Chime School, 2nd Grade, Softies, Tony Molina, and All Girl Summer Fun Band. Dates with 2nd Grade include Brooklyn's Sultan Room on May 17 with Jobber, and Asbury Park's Bond Street Bar on May 18 with Beauty. All dates are listed below.

--

MO TROPER WORLD TOUR 2023

April 23rd - Portland, OR @ Turn! Turn! Turn! w/ Chime School

May 16th - Boston, MA @ The Rockwell w/ 2nd Grade

May 17th - Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan w/ 2nd Grade

May 18th - Asbury Park, NJ @ Bond Street Bar w/ 2nd Grade

May 19th - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's w/ 2nd Grade

May 20th - Washington D.C. @ Comet Ping Pong w/ 2nd Grade

June 2nd - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall w/ Softies, Tony Molina, All Girl Summer Fun Band

June 3rd - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern w/ Softies, Tony Molina, All Girl Summer Fun Band

June 4th - Vancouver, B.C. @ Biltmore Cabaret w/ Softies, Tony Molina, All Girl Summer Fun Band