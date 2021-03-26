Moby announces orchestral album, shares “Porcelain” ft Jim James

Moby has announced a new album, Reprise, which offers up orchestral versions of songs from throughout his catalog, and will be out May 28 via Deutsche Grammophon. For it he worked with the Budapest Art Orchestra and a cavalcade of special guests, including Jim James, Kris Kristofferson & Mark Lanegan, Mindy Jones, Víkingur Ólafsson, Apollo Jane, Deitrick Haddon, Gregory Porter & Amythyst Kiah, Skylar Grey and Darlingside, and Nataly Dawn, Alice Skye and Luna Li.

“Sorry if this seems self-evident, but for me the main purpose of music is to communicate emotion, to share some aspect of the human condition to whomever might be listening,” says Moby on his intentions for the album. "I long for the simplicity and vulnerability you can get with acoustic or classical music."

You can check out Reprise's version of Play hit "Porcelain," featuring Jim James, as well as the tracklist and artwork, below.

REPRISE TRACKLIST

1 - Everloving

2 – Natural Blues (featuring Gregory Porter & Amythyst Kiah)

3 – Go

4 – Porcelain (featuring Jim James)

5 – Extreme Ways

6 – Heroes (featuring Mindy Jones)

7 – God Moving Over The Face of the Water (featuring Vikingur Ólafsson)

8 – Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad (featuring Apollo Jane)

9 – The Lonely Night (featuring Kris Kristofferson & Mark Lanegan)

10 – We Are All Made of Stars

11 – Lift Me Up

12 – The Great Escape (featuring Nataly Dawn, Alice Skye, Luna Li)

13 – The Last Day (featuring Skylar Grey & Darlingside)