Model/Actriz announce fall tour dates, add 2nd NYC-area show, share “Amaranth” mmph remix

NYC's Model/Actiz will be back on the road starting in July, in further support of this year's great debut album, Dogsbody. Summer dates include L.A.'s Sound and Fury Festival and NYC's Outline series at Knockdown Center on August 5 with U.S. Girls, Crumb and more.

Right before their Outline appearance, Model/Actriz will play Newark, NJ's QXT Nightclub on August 4. They've also just announced fall dates surrounding their appearance at San Francisco's Portola festival which will go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Model/Actriz have shared the mmph remix of Dogsbody highlight "Amaranth." Say the band, "Before we had started thinking about an ‘Amaranth’ remix, we got this lovely surprise in our inbox from our friend Sae (mmph). It is the perfect extension of ‘Amaranth’’s place in the Dogsbody universe. We actually played our first show as Model/Actriz with mmph (and shoutout to our friend Fitnesss who also played) in one of the many Boston basements we frequented in the early days of the band, so this remix really completes a full circle moment for us." Listen below.

attachment-model actriz tour loading...

MODEL/ACTRIZ - 2023 TOUR DATES

JUL 28, 2023 - Whistle Stop Bar - San Diego, CA

JUL 29, 2023 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

JUL 30, 2023 - Sound and Fury Festival - Los Angeles, CA

AUG 3, 2023 - No Fun - Troy, NY

AUG 4, 2023 - QXT’s Nightclub - Newark, NJ

AUG 5, 2023 - Outline: Summer Festival - Flushing, NY

SEP 6, 2023 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

SEP 7, 2023 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA

SEP 8, 2023 - Hopscotch Music Festival - Raleigh, NC

SEP 9, 2023 - Snug Harbor - Charlotte, NC

SEP 13, 2023 - DRKMTTR - Nashville, TN

SEP 20, 2023 - Resonant Head - Oklahoma City, OK

SEP 22, 2023 - Black Magic Social Club - Houston, TX

SEP 23, 2023 - TBA - Austin, TX

SEP 30, 2023 - Portola Music Festival - San Francisco, CA

OCT 3, 2023 - The Urban Lounge - Salt Lake City, UT

OCT 6, 2023 - The Coast - Fort Collins, CO

OCT 7, 2023 - Lost Lake Lounge - Denver, CO

OCT 9, 2023 - Reverb Lounge - Omaha, NE

OCT 10, 2023 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

OCT 11, 2023 - Off Broadway - St. Louis, MO

OCT 13, 2023 - Infinite Dream Festival - Iowa City, IA - COMING SOON - OCT 14, 2023 - Icehouse - Minneapolis, MN

OCT 15, 2023 - The Hideout - Chicago, IL

OCT 16, 2023 - The Pyramid Scheme - Grand Rapids, MI

OCT 18, 2023 - The Garrison - Toronto, ON

NOV 2, 2023 - C2C Festival - Turin, Italy

NOV 4, 2023 - YES Pink - Manchester, United Kingdom

NOV 5, 2023 - King Tut's Wah Wah Hut - Glasgow, Scotland

NOV 6, 2023 - Hare & Hounds - Birmingham, England

NOV 7, 2023 - Dareshack - Bristol, UK

NOV 8, 2023 - fabric - London, UK

NOV 10, 2023 - Club Revenge - Brighton, UK

NOV 11, 2023 - Sonic City Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

NOV 12, 2023 - Le Guess Who? Festival - Utrecht, Netherlands

NOV 13, 2023 - Helios37 - Cologne, Germany

NOV 15, 2023 - Point Ephemere - Paris, France

NOV 16, 2023 - Gannet - Basel, Switzerland

NOV 18, 2023 - Primavera Weekender - Benidorm, Valencian Community

NOV 20, 2023 - ZDB - Lisbon, Portugal

Check out photos from Model/Actriz's show at NYC's Racket earlier this year: