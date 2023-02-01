Model/Actriz share “Amaranth” off upcoming debut LP, touring

Brooklyn's Model/Actriz have shared single "Amaranth" off their upcoming debut album, Dogsbody. "Amaranth" is the second single off Dogsbody, following the release of "Crossing Guard" last month (named one of Indie Basement's best songs of January 2023). Dark and danceable, "Amaranth" is a chaotic, cathartic, techno-inspired banger. Lead singer Cole Haden explains, “I see this as an upward spiral song. It is the redemption arc. It is this album’s answer to the function of 'Memory' from Cats the Musical.” Listen to "Amaranth" below.

Dogsbody is due February 24 via True Panther. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

Model/Actriz will be touring following the release of Dogsbody throughout March and April, including appearances at SXSW and Treefort Music Fest. and an NYC show at Racket on April 20. All dates are listed below.

Model/Actriz, Dogsbody loading...

Dogsbody Tracklisting

1. Donkey Show

2. Mosquito

3. Crossing Guard

4. Slate

5. Divers

6. Amaranth

7. Pure Mode

8. Maria

9. Sleepless

10. Sun In

Model/Actriz - 2023 Tour Dates

Mar 09 - Durham, NC - Pinhook *

Mar 10 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl *

Mar 11 – Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR *

Mar 14-18 – Austin, TX – SXSW

Mar 20 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress

Mar 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

Mar 24 - Oakland, CA - Stork Club

Mar 25-26 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest

Mar 29 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir

Mar 30 – Vancouver, BC – Cobalt

Mar 31 – Seattle, WA – Barboza

Apr 5 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry

Apr 6 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

Apr 7 – Detroit, MI – Lager House

Apr 8 – Toronto, ON – Monarch

Apr 9 – Montreal, QC – L'Esco

Apr 13 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase Lounge

Apr 14 – Kingston, NY – Tubby's

Apr 15 – Boston, MA – O'Brien's Pub

Apr 18 – Washington, DC – DC9

Apr 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Foto Club

Apr 20 – New York, NY – Racket

* w/ Frost Children