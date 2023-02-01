Model/Actriz share “Amaranth” off upcoming debut LP, touring
Brooklyn's Model/Actriz have shared single "Amaranth" off their upcoming debut album, Dogsbody. "Amaranth" is the second single off Dogsbody, following the release of "Crossing Guard" last month (named one of Indie Basement's best songs of January 2023). Dark and danceable, "Amaranth" is a chaotic, cathartic, techno-inspired banger. Lead singer Cole Haden explains, “I see this as an upward spiral song. It is the redemption arc. It is this album’s answer to the function of 'Memory' from Cats the Musical.” Listen to "Amaranth" below.
Dogsbody is due February 24 via True Panther. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.
Model/Actriz will be touring following the release of Dogsbody throughout March and April, including appearances at SXSW and Treefort Music Fest. and an NYC show at Racket on April 20. All dates are listed below.
Dogsbody Tracklisting
1. Donkey Show
2. Mosquito
3. Crossing Guard
4. Slate
5. Divers
6. Amaranth
7. Pure Mode
8. Maria
9. Sleepless
10. Sun In
Model/Actriz - 2023 Tour Dates
Mar 09 - Durham, NC - Pinhook *
Mar 10 – Atlanta, GA – The Earl *
Mar 11 – Nashville, TN – DRKMTTR *
Mar 14-18 – Austin, TX – SXSW
Mar 20 – Tucson, AZ – Club Congress
Mar 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
Mar 24 - Oakland, CA - Stork Club
Mar 25-26 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest
Mar 29 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir
Mar 30 – Vancouver, BC – Cobalt
Mar 31 – Seattle, WA – Barboza
Apr 5 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry
Apr 6 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle
Apr 7 – Detroit, MI – Lager House
Apr 8 – Toronto, ON – Monarch
Apr 9 – Montreal, QC – L'Esco
Apr 13 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Showcase Lounge
Apr 14 – Kingston, NY – Tubby's
Apr 15 – Boston, MA – O'Brien's Pub
Apr 18 – Washington, DC – DC9
Apr 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Foto Club
Apr 20 – New York, NY – Racket
* w/ Frost Children