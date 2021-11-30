Moderat announce 2022 “MORE D4TA” tour

We haven't heard much from Moderat, the collaborative project of Modeselektor and Apparat, since they last toured in 2017 in support of their third album, 2016's III. After teasing their return on Instagram, they've now announced a 2022 tour, "MORE D4TA." It begins in June of 2022 and runs into the fall, with North American dates in September and October. See all dates below.

There's a Los Angeles show at The Wiltern on September 23, and an NYC show at Avant Gardner on October 7. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, December 3 10 AM local time.

MODERAT: 2022 TOUR

6/2/2022 FR-Paris, We Love Green Festival

6/10/2022 IT-Rome, JMF @ Rome Summer Fest

6/11/2022 FR-Lyon, Les Nuits De Fourvière Festival

6/12/2022 FR-Marseille, Marsatac

6/17/2022 ES-Barcelona, Sónar Festival

6/26/2022 UA-Kyiv, Secret Venue

7/1/2022 BE-Werchter, Rock Werchter

7/2/2022 NL-Beuningen, Down The Rabbit Hole

7/7/2022 ES-Bilbao , Bilbao BBK Live

7/23/2022 PL-Katowice, Tauron Nowa Muzyka Katowice

9/1/2022 PT-Lisbon, Kalorama Festival

9/3/2022 DE-Berlin, Parkbühne Wuhlheide

9/22/2022 US-Oakland, Fox Theater

9/23/2022 US-Los Angeles, The Wiltern

9/24/2022 US-San Diego, CRSSD Festival

9/27/2022 US-Denver , Mission Ballroom

9/29/2022 US-St. Paul MN, Palace Theatre

9/30/2022 US-Chicago, Riviera Theatre

10/1/2022 US-Detroit , The Fillmore Detroit

10/3/2022 CA-Toronto, History

10/5/2022 CA-Montreal, MTELUS

10/7/2022 US-New York, Avant Gardner

10/8/2022 US-Washington DC, The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/24/2022 DK-Copenhagen, Grey Hall

10/28/2022 NL-Amsterdam, AFAS live

10/29/2022 DE-Offenbach am Main, Stadthalle Offenbach

10/31/2022 GB-London, Alexandra Palace

11/1/2022 FR-Paris, Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

11/3/2022 FR-Nantes, Stereolux

11/5/2022 FR-Toulouse, Le Bikini

11/9/2022 IT-Milan , Alcatraz

11/11/2022 CH-Zurich, X-TRA

11/12/2022 DE-Stuttgart, Wagenhallen

11/13/2022 DE-Hamburg, Zeltphilharmonie

12/9/2022 CZ-Prague, Forum Karlin

12/12/2022 AT-Vienna, Gasometer

12/14/2022 DE-Munich, Zenith