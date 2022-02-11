Moderat (Modeselektor + Apparat) announce first album in 6 years, share “Fast Land”

Moderat (aka Modeselektor and Apparat) have announced their first album in six years, MORE D4TA, due May 13 via Monkeytown (pre-order). The first single is the ethereal "Fast Land" and you can watch the Ben Miethke-directed video for that below.

Moderat also have a previously announced tour coming up, including a NYC show on October 7 at Avant Gardner. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. FAST LAND

2. EASY PREY

3. DRUM GLOW

4. NEON RATS

5. SOFT EDIT

6. NUMB BELL

7. UNDO REDO

8. DOOM HYPE

9. MORE LOVE

10. COPY COPY

Moderat -- 2022 North American Tour Dates

September 22 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

September 23 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

September 24 - CRSSD Festival - San Diego, CA

September 27 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

September 29 - Palace Theatre - St. Paul MN

September 30 - Riviera Theatre - Chicago, IL

October 1 - The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI

October 3 - History - Toronto, ON

October 5 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

October 7 - Avant Gardner - New York, NY

October 8 - The Fillmore Silver Spring - Washington, DC