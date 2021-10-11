Modern English announce new ‘After the Snow’ 2022 tour dates

Modern English have announced new U.S. dates for their After the Snow tour where they'll play the album in full. The tour was originally set for 2020, was rescheduled for 2021, and then canceled. New dates are for 2022, the 40th anniversary year for the album (which includes the classic "I Melt With You" and more).

The tour now kicks off March 5 in Port Canaveral, FL for the 2022 '80s Cruise -- with Human League, Berlin, ABC, Belinda Carlisle, Morris Day & the Times, A Flock of Seagulls, and more -- and runs through July with dates in the Southwest, Midwest and West Coast. They'll be back for East Coast shows in September. All dates are listed below.

The L.A. stop is at The Echo on June 19, and those East Coast dates include stops at Asbury Park's Asbury Lanes on 9/8 and NYC's Sony Hall on 9/13.

You can get a preview of the tour with the album After the Snow Live from the Indigo O2, streaming below.

MODERN ENGLISH - 2022 'AFTER THE SNOW' TOUR DATES

MARCH

05-11 - Port Canaveral, FL - The 80’s Cruise

12 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable St.

13 - Orlando, FL - The Social

16 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

19 - Houston, TX - Numbers

20 - Austin, TX - 3Ten Live

22 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

23 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

26 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress Plaza

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

JUNE

08 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

09 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door

10 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw

11 - The Dalles, OR - Granada Theater

14 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

17 - Riverside, CA - The Concert Lounge

18 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Part-time Punks @ Echo

22 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove

24 - Kansas City - Record Bar

26 - Crystal Lake, IL - Raue Center

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Café

30 - Three Oaks, MI - The Acorn

JULY

01 - Milwaukee, WI - TBA

02 - Evanston, IL - Space

SEPTEMBER

07 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore

08 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes

09 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

10 - Pawling, NY - Daryl’s House

13 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

14 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere

16 - W. Springfield, MA - The Big E

17 - W. Springfield, MA - The Big E

18 - W. Springfield, MA - The Big E

20 - Pittsburgh - Crafthouse

22 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag

24 - Buffalo, NY - Spirit of the 80’s