Modern English announce new ‘After the Snow’ 2022 tour dates
Modern English have announced new U.S. dates for their After the Snow tour where they'll play the album in full. The tour was originally set for 2020, was rescheduled for 2021, and then canceled. New dates are for 2022, the 40th anniversary year for the album (which includes the classic "I Melt With You" and more).
The tour now kicks off March 5 in Port Canaveral, FL for the 2022 '80s Cruise -- with Human League, Berlin, ABC, Belinda Carlisle, Morris Day & the Times, A Flock of Seagulls, and more -- and runs through July with dates in the Southwest, Midwest and West Coast. They'll be back for East Coast shows in September. All dates are listed below.
The L.A. stop is at The Echo on June 19, and those East Coast dates include stops at Asbury Park's Asbury Lanes on 9/8 and NYC's Sony Hall on 9/13.
You can get a preview of the tour with the album After the Snow Live from the Indigo O2, streaming below.
MODERN ENGLISH - 2022 'AFTER THE SNOW' TOUR DATES
MARCH
05-11 - Port Canaveral, FL - The 80’s Cruise
12 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectable St.
13 - Orlando, FL - The Social
16 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
19 - Houston, TX - Numbers
20 - Austin, TX - 3Ten Live
22 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
23 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard
26 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress Plaza
27 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge
JUNE
08 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
09 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door
10 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw
11 - The Dalles, OR - Granada Theater
14 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
17 - Riverside, CA - The Concert Lounge
18 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
19 - Los Angeles, CA - Part-time Punks @ Echo
22 - Denver, CO - Soiled Dove
24 - Kansas City - Record Bar
26 - Crystal Lake, IL - Raue Center
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Café
30 - Three Oaks, MI - The Acorn
JULY
01 - Milwaukee, WI - TBA
02 - Evanston, IL - Space
SEPTEMBER
07 - Philadelphia, PA - Ardmore
08 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes
09 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
10 - Pawling, NY - Daryl’s House
13 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
14 - Alexandria, VA - Birchmere
16 - W. Springfield, MA - The Big E
17 - W. Springfield, MA - The Big E
18 - W. Springfield, MA - The Big E
20 - Pittsburgh - Crafthouse
22 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag
24 - Buffalo, NY - Spirit of the 80’s