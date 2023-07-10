Modern English announce US tour
Post-punk and new wave greats Modern English will be on tour in late summer and early fall, hitting St. Louis, Chicago, Cincinnati, Baltimore, NYC, Boston, Richmond, Atlanta, Nashville, Virginia Beach and more. A few shows are with Korine, and dates are listed below.
The NYC date is September 9 at Knitting Factory at Baker Falls (which opens this week in the former Pyramid Club space).
MODERN ENGLISH - 2023 TOUR DATES
AUGUST
26 — St. Louis, MO — Evolution Festival
27 — Chicago, IL — Chicagoland Taco Fair
28 — Evanston, IL — Space *
31 — Indianapolis, IN — HiFi *
SEPTEMBER
01 — Cincinnati, OH — The Ludlow *
02 — Columbus, OH — A&R Bar *
07 — Baltimore, MD — Ottobar
09 — New York, NY — Baker Falls
15 — Hamden, CT — Space Ballroom
16 — Greenfield, MA — Hawks & Reed
17 — Boston, MA — Sonia
20 — Richmond, VA — Canal Room
22 — Greenville, SC — The Radio Room
23 — Atlanta, GA — The Earl
24 — Nashville, TN — 3rd and Lindsley
27 — Athens, GA — 40 Watt
29 — Smithfield, NC — Paul A Johnson
30 — Virginia Beach, VA — Neptune Festival
* — Korine supporting