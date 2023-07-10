Modern English announce US tour

Post-punk and new wave greats Modern English will be on tour in late summer and early fall, hitting St. Louis, Chicago, Cincinnati, Baltimore, NYC, Boston, Richmond, Atlanta, Nashville, Virginia Beach and more. A few shows are with Korine, and dates are listed below.

The NYC date is September 9 at Knitting Factory at Baker Falls (which opens this week in the former Pyramid Club space).

MODERN ENGLISH - 2023 TOUR DATES

AUGUST

26 — St. Louis, MO — Evolution Festival

27 — Chicago, IL — Chicagoland Taco Fair

28 — Evanston, IL — Space *

31 — Indianapolis, IN — HiFi *

SEPTEMBER

01 — Cincinnati, OH — The Ludlow *

02 — Columbus, OH — A&R Bar *

07 — Baltimore, MD — Ottobar

09 — New York, NY — Baker Falls

15 — Hamden, CT — Space Ballroom

16 — Greenfield, MA — Hawks & Reed

17 — Boston, MA — Sonia

20 — Richmond, VA — Canal Room

22 — Greenville, SC — The Radio Room

23 — Atlanta, GA — The Earl

24 — Nashville, TN — 3rd and Lindsley

27 — Athens, GA — 40 Watt

29 — Smithfield, NC — Paul A Johnson

30 — Virginia Beach, VA — Neptune Festival

* — Korine supporting