Modern English cancel their ‘After the Snow’ tour due to Covid concerns

Modern English have canceled their After the Snow North American tour -- which was set to have started August 31 in Minneapolis -- due to safety concerns and rising cases of Covid-19.

“It’s with massive regret we have to cancel our tour playing the whole of ‘After the Snow’ live for the first time," the band say in a statement. "The safety of the band, the crews, and most of all the fans has to be our priority. We will be with you in 2022 and will reschedule as many concerts as possible. Stay safe and we will see you soon.”

Meanwhile, Modern English release live album After the Snow from Indigo at the O2 on CD, CD/DVD and digitally this Friday (8/27) and you can watch "Someone's Calling" from that below.