Modern English performing ‘After the Snow’ on full-band livestream show

Modern English were supposed to tour North America this summer, performing their classic 1982 album After the Snow in full. That didn't happen thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, but as a make-up to fans they've taped a special, full-band After the Snow show, which they performed at London's Indigo at the O2.

The After the Snow show will be broadcast a few times for different parts of the world: Friday, September 25 at 8:30 PM ET and Saturday, September 26 at 8:30 PM PT, as well as 8:30 PM in UK, Europe and Asia time zones on Saturday, September 26. Tickets are on sale now.

After the Snow features Modern English's new wave classic "I Melt With You," plus "Life in the Gladhouse," "Someone's Calling" and many more great songs. You can stream it, and watch a quarantine performance of "I Melt With You," below.

"I Melt With You" is also being reissued on 12" for the third Record Store Day Drop on October 24, with new artwork from original 4AD designer Vaughn Oliver (who died in December).