Modern English reschedule US ‘After the Snow’ tour, share “I Melt With You” (Lockdown Version)

Modern English were supposed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their classic album After the Snow with a 2020 tour. That didn't happen, of course, due to COVID, but they've now announced rescheduled U.S. dates. “We can’t wait to explode back on stage," says frontman Robbie Grey. "It’s been a tough year for everyone and we want to bring some energy and excitement to everybody. We look forward to seeing you and all being together in the same room.“

The tour begins August 31 in Minneapolis and includes shows in Chicago, Milwaukee, Three Oaks, Detroit, NYC (9/8 @ Sony Hall), Asbury Park (9/10 @ Asbury Lanes), Uncasville, Amityville, Pittsburgh, Philly and an appearance at West Springfield, MA fest The Big E. Some dates are supported by Chicago's Ganser, while others are with darkwave band Bootblacks. Tickets will be on sale soon.

In other news, Modern English have shared a new lockdown version of their classic After the Snow single "I Melt With You" via Bandcamp, with proceeds going to The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA). You can watch the video for that below.

MODERN ENGLISH - 2021 TOUR DATES

AUGUST

31 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club *

SEPTEMBER

01 – Chicago, IL – SPACE *

03 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest #

04 – Three Oaks, MI – The Acorn *

05 – Detroit, MI – Magic Bag *

08 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

10 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes ^

11 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Casino

12 – Amityville, NY – The Warehouse ^

14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse ^

15 – Philadelphia, PA – Ardmore Music Hall ^

17 – West Springfield, MA – The Big E

18 – West Springfield, MA – The Big E

19 – West Springfield, MA – The Big E

* = Ganser supporting

# = festival appearance

^ = Bootblacks supporting