Modern Hut (Joe of Don Giovanni + Marissa of Screaming Females) prep LP2 (new video)

Don Giovanni Records founder Joe Steinhardt also makes music as Modern Hut, and he's now set to follow his 2013 debut album Generic Treasure with his sophomore LP, I Don't Want To Get Adjusted To This World, on January 8 via his own label (pre-order). Like the debut, Joe made it with Screaming Females' Marissa Paternoster, who co-produced this album, contributed guitar and vocals, and is now basically a duo with Joe.

We're premiering the title track, which is a cover of a gospel song and which Joe and Marissa turned into some lovely Moldy Peaches-style anti-folk. It comes with a video of the two of them performing the song out of the trunk of a car in a parking lot on Route 1 North outside New Brunswick. Joe says:

"I Don't Want To Get Adjusted To This World" is a gospel song written by Sanford J. Massengale most notably recorded by The Looper Trio and Iris Dement. I fell in love with the song the first time I heard it and have been playing it live for quite a few years and finally got the chance to record it for this album. The sentiment of the song informed a lot of the album and eventually the name of the record itself. Marissa and I went out to record it with Scott Stuckey in Los Angeles who recorded my favorite album of all time and another major influence on this record, Vic Chesnutt's West Of Rome. I recorded an additional song and mixed the record with Amos Pitsch in Appleton, WI where he and Julia Blair also added some vocals. As for the video itself, Marissa and I really wanted to document a very specific part of Route 1 North outside New Brunswick. We shot the video at the former location of two of our favorite stores on Route 1 N., Kool Kidz Consignment and a store that was called "Shoes, $, Items + More." Neither store is there anymore but we wanted to document the location. The video itself was inspired by a William Ackerman music video and shot by Kate Sweeney and Brenda Leon.

Watch the video and check out the artwork and tracklist below...

Tracklist

1. In Amongst The Millions

2. Proof And Prime

3. Ask The Dust

4. The Battle Cry Of Freedom

5. Broken Teeth

6. Out Of Touch

7. Silly And Self-Destructive

8. I Don't Want To Get Adjusted To This World