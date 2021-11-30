Modern Life Is War release new song “Survival” off ‘Tribulation Worksongs Vol. 3′
Melodic hardcore vets Modern Life Is War have announced the third volume of their ongoing Tribulation Worksongs singles series, which features the new song "Survival" and a cover of The Stooges "I Wanna Be Your Dog" and comes out December 17 via Deathwish (pre-order). The single was recorded by Luke Tweedy and mixed by Kurt Ballou, and "Survival" is a ripper that injects MLIW's melodic hardcore with a bit of a garage punk vibe -- it should pair well with a Stooges cover.
Listen and watch the video below...
Modern Life Is War -- 2021 Tour Dates
December 3 Davenport, IA @ The Village Theatre
December 5 Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade