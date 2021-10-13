Modern Nature announce new album ‘Island of Noise’

Modern Nature m the group led by former Ultimate Painting singer/guitarist Jack Cooper, will be back with new album Island of Noise on November 19 via Bella Union. It's being released as a box set, with an alternate, instrumental version of the album titled Island of Silence, as well as a book featuring "the work of wide-ranging, non-musical artists that reinterpret, deconstruct or take inspiration from the 10 tracks on the record."

Cooper says the album was inspired by Shakespeare's The Tempest, after being taken by the line, "Be not afeard, the isle is full of noises." “I imagined the island's landscape and how it would change and shift through the record. My guitar, Jim Wallis’ drums and John Edwards’ bass would represent a slowly evolving landscape that would provide the bedrock for the other instruments to colour. The forests, the valleys and the life would be represented by an orchestra of improvisers and classical musicians, working around certain modes and composed melodies.”

The book features contributions from Booker-nominated poet Robin Robertson, mycologist Merlin Sheldrake, illustrator Sophy Hollington, cult guitarist and artist Eugene Chadbourne and The Lark Ascending author Richard King. You can read more about Island of Noise here.

You can preorder Island of Noise now and watch a trailer for it below.

There is also an accompanying film, made by Cooper and Conan Roberts, which will be screened in the UK around the time of the album's release. Those dates are below.

Island Of Noise Tracklist

1. Tempest

2. Dunes

3. Performance

4. Ariel

5. Bluster

6. Symmetry

7. Masque

8. Brigade

9. Spell

10. Build

Film Screenings:

Mon. Nov. 15 - London, UK @ The Social (w/ Emma Warren)

Fri. Nov. 19 - Lewes, UK @ The Royal Oak (w/ Richard Norris)

Sat. Nov. 20 - Bristol, UK @ The Friendly Bar (w/ Richard King)

Sat. Nov. 27 - Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club (w/ Elizabeth Alker)