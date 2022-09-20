Modest Mouse add shows to ‘Lonesome Crowded West’ anniversary tour
Modest Mouse are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1997 sophomore album The Lonesome Crowded West on tour this fall, and they've just added a few new shows to the run. There's a second NYC show on December 19 at Terminal 5, and a third Washington DC show on December 20 at 9:30 Club. Tickets to both new dates go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10 AM, with a presale beginning Wedesday, September 21 at 10 AM.
The band will be out as a four-piece for the tour, with original members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green joined by Russell Higbee and Simon O'Connor. See updated dates below.
Modest Mouse's new Reverb Shop, where they're selling guitars, amps, monitors, and more pieces they recorded and toured with over the past 30 years, also opens on 9/21.
MODEST MOUSE: 2022 TOUR
11/18/22 – Missoula, MT – Wilma Theater
11/19/22 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane
11/21/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
11/22/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
11/25/22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
11/27/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
11/30/22 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theatre
12/1/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
12/2/22 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
12/3/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
12/5/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
12/6/22 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
12/7/22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
12/9/22 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
12/10/22 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
12/11/22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
12/13/22 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
12/14/22 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
12/15/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
12/16/22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
12/17/22 – New York, NY – Terminal 5
12/19/22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
12/20/22 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club