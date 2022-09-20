Modest Mouse add shows to ‘Lonesome Crowded West’ anniversary tour

Modest Mouse are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 1997 sophomore album The Lonesome Crowded West on tour this fall, and they've just added a few new shows to the run. There's a second NYC show on December 19 at Terminal 5, and a third Washington DC show on December 20 at 9:30 Club. Tickets to both new dates go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10 AM, with a presale beginning Wedesday, September 21 at 10 AM.

The band will be out as a four-piece for the tour, with original members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green joined by Russell Higbee and Simon O'Connor. See updated dates below.

Modest Mouse's new Reverb Shop, where they're selling guitars, amps, monitors, and more pieces they recorded and toured with over the past 30 years, also opens on 9/21.

MODEST MOUSE: 2022 TOUR

11/18/22 – Missoula, MT – Wilma Theater

11/19/22 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane

11/21/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/22/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/25/22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11/27/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

11/30/22 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theatre

12/1/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

12/2/22 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

12/3/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

12/5/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/6/22 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

12/7/22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

12/9/22 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

12/10/22 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

12/11/22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

12/13/22 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

12/14/22 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

12/15/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/16/22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

12/17/22 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

12/19/22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

12/20/22 - Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club