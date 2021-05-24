Modest Mouse announce 2021 tour, share new song “Leave A Light On”

Modest Mouse have shared the second single off their upcoming album The Golden Casket and announced a tour. Following the funk-punk-infused "We Are Between," new single "Leave A Light On" explores MM's more atmospheric side. Check it out below. The album drops 8/6 via Epic.

The tour begins after the band's set at Lollapalooza, and it also includes their stops at Austin City Limits and Life Is Beautiful, as well as a double header of NYC shows and headlining shows in Boston, Philly, DC, Detroit, Seattle, San Francisco, LA, Nashville, Miami Beach, and more. Some of the shows are with Future Islands.

The NYC shows happen August 11 & 12 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets for those shows go on sale Wednesday (5/26) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

Modest Mouse -- 2021 Tour Dates

07/29 - 08/1 - Chicago, IL - Grant Park - Lollapalooza Music Festival

07/30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

08/03 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

08/05 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

08/06 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

08/07 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang

08/09 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

08/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

08/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

08/17 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

08/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

08/20 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

08/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

08/24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/27 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield

08/29 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park *

09/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

09/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

09/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson

09/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/24 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's

09/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel

09/27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater

09/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

10/01-10/03 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *

10/05 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

10/08-10/10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

10/12 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

10/14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

10/15 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach

10/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

10/17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/19 - Richmond, VA - The National

10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

10/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

* - with Future Islands