Modest Mouse announce 2021 tour, share new song “Leave A Light On”
Modest Mouse have shared the second single off their upcoming album The Golden Casket and announced a tour. Following the funk-punk-infused "We Are Between," new single "Leave A Light On" explores MM's more atmospheric side. Check it out below. The album drops 8/6 via Epic.
The tour begins after the band's set at Lollapalooza, and it also includes their stops at Austin City Limits and Life Is Beautiful, as well as a double header of NYC shows and headlining shows in Boston, Philly, DC, Detroit, Seattle, San Francisco, LA, Nashville, Miami Beach, and more. Some of the shows are with Future Islands.
The NYC shows happen August 11 & 12 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets for those shows go on sale Wednesday (5/26) at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.
Modest Mouse -- 2021 Tour Dates
07/29 - 08/1 - Chicago, IL - Grant Park - Lollapalooza Music Festival
07/30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
08/03 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall
08/05 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
08/06 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
08/07 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang
08/09 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
08/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
08/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
08/17 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
08/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
08/20 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
08/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
08/24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/27 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield
08/29 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
09/11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park *
09/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
09/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
09/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson
09/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/24 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet's
09/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel
09/27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater
09/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
09/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *
10/01-10/03 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *
10/05 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
10/08-10/10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
10/12 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
10/14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
10/15 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach
10/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
10/17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/19 - Richmond, VA - The National
10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
10/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
* - with Future Islands