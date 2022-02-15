Modest Mouse announce 2022 tour w/ The Cribs (BV presale for Asbury Park)

Modest Mouse are playing a few festivals this spring -- Boston Calling, Pasadena's Just Like Heaven, Tony Hawk's Weekend Jam in Vegas, and others -- and they've announced a tour around them, with support on headlining shows from The Cribs. That's a great double bill -- now how do we get Johnny Marr to rejoin Modest Mouse AND The Cribs for this tour?

The tour with The Cribs hits Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on May 28 and NYC's Summerstage at Central Park on June 8. All dates are listed below.

You can get Stone Pony tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Wednesday, February 16 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back Wednesday morning for the presale password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for this and the other just-announced headline shows go on sale Friday, February 18 at 10 AM local time

The Cribs were supposed to be on a North American headline tour of their own right now which got canceled.

MODEST MOUSE - 2022 TOUR DATES

April 18 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live*

April 19 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion*

April 20 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

April 21 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum*

April 23 - Charleston, SC - Highwater Festival*

April 24 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company*

April 25 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle*

April 26 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater*

April 28 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater*

April 29 - Spicewood, TX – Luck*

May 1 - Memphis, TN - Beale St. Music Festival

May 14 – Las Vegas, NV – The Tony Hawk Experience

May 19 – Eugene, OR – Cuthberth Amphitheater*

May 20 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort*

May 21 – Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven Festival

May 23 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom*

May 24 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC*

May 25 – Maryland Heights, MO – St. Louis Music Park*

May 27 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Amphitheater*

May 28 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summerstage*

May 29 – Allston, MA – Boston Calling

May 30 – Portland, ME – State Theater*

June 1 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

June 2 – Toronto, ON – History

June 3 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

June 4 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom*

June 5 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

June 7 – La Fayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards*

June 8 – New York, NY – Central Park Summerstage at Rumsey Playfield*

August 19 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Square

August 20 – Portland, OR – Pioneer Square

August 22 – Vancouver, BC - Orpheum

August 24 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Convention Centre

August 25 – Calgary, AB – Southern Jubilee Auditorium

August 29 – Boise, ID – Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

*with The Cribs