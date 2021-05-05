Modest Mouse announce first album in 6 years, ‘The Golden Casket,’ share “We Are Between”

It's been over six years since Modest Mouse released an album (2015's Strangers to Ourselves), but that will finally change this summer. They'll put out their seventh album, The Golden Casket, on August 6 via Epic (pre-order). The announcement follows the band's three 2019 singles ("Ice Cream Party," "Poison The Well," and "I'm Still Here"), none of which are part of this LP, but it does include the just-released single "We Are Between," which injects kind of a funk-punk vibe into MM's sound.

The album was produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee. Listen to the new song and check out the tracklist below.

Modest Mouse are scheduled to play Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful in September and they have more tour dates TBA.

Tracklist

1. Fuck Your Acid Trip

2. We Are Between

3. We’re Lucky

4. Walking And Running

5. Wooden Soldiers

6. Transmitting Receiving

7. The Sun Hasn’t Left

8. Lace Your Shoes

9. Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly

10. Leave A Light On

11. Japanese Tree

12. Back To The Middle