Modest Mouse announce ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’ 25th Anniversary tour
Modest Mouse will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1997 album The Lonesome Crowded West by playing it on tour this fall. They'll be going out as a four-piece, with original members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green joined by Russell Higbee and Simon O’Connor. Dates include Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Oakland, Austin, Chicago, St Paul, DC, Philly Boston and more before wrapping up at NYC's Terminal 5 on December 17. All dates are listed below.
Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, September 9 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday (9/7) at 10 AM local. There are also ticket bundles that come with a limited edition picture disc vinyl pressing of the album.
Listen to The Lonesome Crowded West below.
Modest Mouse - The Lonesome Crowded West Tour
11/18/22 – Missoula, MT – Wilma Theater
11/19/22 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane
11/21/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
11/22/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
11/25/22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
11/27/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
11/30/22 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theatre
12/1/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
12/2/22 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
12/3/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
12/5/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
12/6/22 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
12/7/22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
12/9/22 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
12/10/22 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
12/11/22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
12/13/22 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
12/15/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
12/16/22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
12/17/22 – New York, NY – Terminal 5