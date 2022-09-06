Modest Mouse announce ‘The Lonesome Crowded West’ 25th Anniversary tour

Modest Mouse will celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1997 album The Lonesome Crowded West by playing it on tour this fall. They'll be going out as a four-piece, with original members Isaac Brock and Jeremiah Green joined by Russell Higbee and Simon O’Connor. Dates include Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles, Oakland, Austin, Chicago, St Paul, DC, Philly Boston and more before wrapping up at NYC's Terminal 5 on December 17. All dates are listed below.

Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, September 9 at 10 AM local time, with various presales starting Wednesday (9/7) at 10 AM local. There are also ticket bundles that come with a limited edition picture disc vinyl pressing of the album.

Listen to The Lonesome Crowded West below.

Modest Mouse - The Lonesome Crowded West Tour

11/18/22 – Missoula, MT – Wilma Theater

11/19/22 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane

11/21/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/22/22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

11/25/22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

11/27/22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

11/30/22 – Oakland, CA – The Fox Theatre

12/1/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

12/2/22 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

12/3/22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

12/5/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/6/22 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans

12/7/22 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

12/9/22 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

12/10/22 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

12/11/22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

12/13/22 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

12/15/22 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

12/16/22 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

12/17/22 – New York, NY – Terminal 5