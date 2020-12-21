Modest Mouse, Built to Spill and more appearing on Sam Jayne “SAMTV” tribute livestream

We lost Sam Jayne of Love as Laughter and Lync last week and tributes have been paid by the likes of J. Mascis, Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold, Har Mar Superstar, Sub Pop and K Records, and more.

Besides the great music he made, Sam was also known in NYC as a bartender, and he hosted Music Video Night on Mondays at Clem's in Williamsburg, where they showed awesome videos of all shapes, sizes and requests. It was a lot of fun and Sam's enthusiasm for it made it special. Tonight (Monday, December 21), Clem's is hosting a special "SAMTV" edition of Music Video Night on Instagram Live from 6-9 PM Eastern.

SAMTV will feature many of Sam's favorite videos, some of his music, and there will also be tributes from some of his fellow musicians. Not all the details have been shared, but there will be special videos from Modest Mouse, MM's Jeremiah Green, Built to Spill's Doug Martsch, and more.

If you're in NYC, Clem's will be projecting SAMTV for its outdoor cafe (which has heating if you're wondering). Stop by if you can. You can watch a trailer for SAMTV below.